Killarney report: Double delight for John Murphy and Dermot Weld

Killarney’s August meeting opened with a Flat card on which John Murphy and Dermot Weld both recorded a double, but Willie Mullins captured the featured Kingdom Gold Cup with Zenon.

Formerly trained by John Gosden, he showed little in early starts for Mullins but outran odds of 50-1 when fourth in the Connacht Hotel QR Race on the opening day of the Galway Races.

While he was quite weak in the betting, he duly built on that effort with a fine victory here.

Shane Foley was in the saddle and he brought his mount with a withering run down the outside to land the spoils, with Golden Spear, who finished a nose in front of him in Galway, also finishing well to take second place ahead of Great Bear.

Foley said: “He had a very good run in the Connacht Hotel at Galway. Willie was a bit worried about the ground and I was keen to stay out a bit, as the ground is chopped up and is a little better on the outside.

“He travelled around good, enjoyed it and had a good look when he got to the front. He’s probably not badly handicapped and is versatile regards ground and trip and would go further no problem.”

Killarney wouldn’t be Killarney without a winner or two for John Murphy, and he ticked that box early by taking the killarneyraces.ie Median Auction Maiden with Fearless Girl. Joey Sheridan’s mount moved up well to challenge in the straight and, after hitting the front, had to dig deep to see off newcomer Apricot Rose by a neck.

“She is a lovely filly and is maturing all the time,” said George Murphy, son of the winning trainer. “She is quite tall and there should be more to come from her.”

Murphy completed his double when Vita Veritas took the finale, the Killarney Handicap, under Robbie Colgan. Runner-up to Loingseoir just three days previously, the filly clear came out of that race well as she found plenty for pressure to hold off Day Dreamin’.

While Murphy consigned a Dermot Weld-trained runner to the runner-up spot in the earlier median auction race, the roles were reversed in the River Laune Apprentice Handicap in which Mere Catherine raced home clear of Martha’s Vineyard. The winner stayed on stoutly to land the spoils under Dylan Browne McMonagle, with the runner-up stepping up on previous form in her first handicap.

And to complete a great half hour for the Weld family, who also bred Juddmonte International winner Ghaiyyath, Shamiyna completed a quick double by winning the Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend Fillies’ Maiden. Suited by the testing conditions, she moved through late to take the lead and stayed on strongly to race home comfortably clear of easy-to-back favourite Lugnaquilla.

Snowy Owl got his head in front at the fourth time of asking when coming out on top in a tight finish to the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Exuma set out to make all but the eventual winner mounted a challenge halfway up the straight and his persistence paid off as he got up in the final stride to give Gavin Ryan another winner in an impressive season.

Third-placed Hector De Maris did not enjoy the best of luck in running and looks a winner in waiting.

“It didn’t look a maiden with any superstars in it, so we took our chance and he’s a lovely genuine horse,” said Ryan. “He’s probably best when he gets into a fight like that as he sticks his head out for you. I don’t think ground would be an issue for him and, if anything, he’d have appreciated the ease.”

Myrcella gained due reward for her consistency by taking the Muckross Handicap for Paul McEnery and jockey Colin Keane. Always close to the pace, she went on early in the straight and stayed on nicely to win without ever having to fend off a serious challenge.

“She has been very unlucky more than a couple of times between this year and last,” said trainer’s son and the filly’s owner, Billy. “She always just seemed to find one too good for her, but it is great she has got her day.

“We bred her, I own her myself and we still have the mare at home, so whatever good that’ll do us as we have a half-sister at home and every update to the page is a good update.

“We’ll have a look and see what comes up and Colin (Keane) said to mix it between seven and a mile. The soft ground is definitely a help.”

Bolivar, who revelled in the mud in Roscommon on his previous start, followed up with a hard-fought win in the Torc Waterfall Race. Only five runners contested this race and yet they were spread across the track almost in a line with just over a furlong to go.

In the closing stages, Bolivar and Tasalka separated themselves from the field and, in a great finish, Paddy Twomey’s horse found a little extra to win by a head for jockey Wayne Lordan.