Roscommon Tips: Snapraeterea can bounce back to winning ways

Roscommon plays host to a seven-race Flat card this afternoon and Snapraeterea can take the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Race Final for Joseph O’Brien. Set to carry top weight of 9-06, O’Brien has made a good move in employing Dylan McMonagle to take off 7lbs.

An impressive winner on debut in Bellewstown, the Buratino colt went to Killarney for his second start and found only Bubbles On Ice too good. The winner did the form no harm when beaten only six lengths in a Group 1 on her next start, and that reads particularly well for Snapraeterea as he was trying to concede 12lbs to her in Killarney.

Also that day, the selection was very keen through the early stages and did remarkably well to pick up as he did to push the winner to three parts of a length.

Clearly, there is more to come from Snapraeterea and with the drop back in trip likely to help him settle a little quicker this smart prospect can bounce straight back to winning ways.

As the only other winners in the race, Amber Kite and Elysium are both respected, but Malaysian ran much better than her placing might suggest when fifth of six on her debut and can improve enough to have a greater say this time.

Billyfairplay can gain reward for his consistency by taking the Fuerty Handicap for Denis Hogan and Joey Sheridan.

The six-year-old has been in good form this season, finishing in the first four in all five outings since the return, including when a good second behind Royal Canford on soft ground at the Galway meeting. Today’s race looks a little less competitive than those he has been contesting and, despite the high draw, he should go very close.

Big White Chief can build on his promising debut by taking the JF Hanley Maiden. He caught the eye finishing second to Call Me Rocky at Limerick and a small step forward from that will make him hard to beat.

Teed Up has plenty of ability but was well beaten last time out, when runner-up to Rocket Science in Galway, and may have to settle for a minor role once more.

ROSCOMMON

4:10 Wembley

4:40 Snapraeterea (nap)

5:15 Big White Chief (nb)

5:45 Rocket Science

6:15 Billyfairplay

6:45 Kipling

7:15 El Trem

Next Best

4:10 Sword Zorro

4:40 Malaysian

5:15 Teed Up

5:45 Luke Short

6:15 Army Recruit

6:45 Shalott

7:15 Shumaker