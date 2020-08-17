Tipperary Tips:  Finest Evermore can make a winning debut over hurdles

Tipperary hosts a National Hunt card and Finest Evermore can make a winning debut over hurdles in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle.

While the fare has been and continues to be modest, Willie Mullins’s horses are beginning to his stride and this filly looked another likely type for jumping when winning a bumper in Cork on her most recent outing, which was her first for Mullins.

When runner-up in a junior bumper over a mile and a half, she looked in need of much further and left the same impression when winning her bumper over two miles on testing ground.

Starting off over hurdles over two and a half miles looks the right move for this promising sort and she can continue in the winning groove.

Bread And Butter can complete his hat-trick when he contests the MansionBet Proud To Support Irish Racing Handicap Hurdle.

Gavin Cromwell’s horse won over course and distance two runs ago and followed up at Roscommon 12 days later.

He is 9lbs higher for that win but is rapidly on the up, will have no problem with conditions, and can take this at the expense of the tremendously in-form The Trigger, who is seeking a sixth consecutive victory.

Calidus Mirabilis ought to be able to make his experience count in the MansionBet Faller Insurance 3YO Hurdle which opens the card.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse finished fourth on his hurdling debut at Roscommon before coming out on the wrong side of a protracted battle with Little Brother in a similar race at Ballinrobe on his most recent start.

He has his limitations, but this looks a good opportunity to make his jumping experience count.

It will be interesting to see what the market makes of Bass Reeves.

Noel Meade’s horse was modest on the Flat but a switch of codes could see an upturn in his fortunes and he wouldn’t have to be a star to figure here.

Tipperary

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Calidus Mirabilis

1:30 Automatic

2:00 Finest Evermore

2:30 Summer Hill

3:00 Double Windsor

3:30 Rippon Lodge

4:00 Thalitleozibatler

Next Best

1:00 Bass Reeves

1:30 Guido Reni

2:00 Mithmaar

2:30 Bread And Butter

3:00 Monsieur Bagot

3:30 Da Baba Elephant

4:00 Western Run