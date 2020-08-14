Mill House jockey Willie Robinson dies, aged 86

Robinson famously rode Mill House during his legendary rivalry with Arkle
Mill House jockey Willie Robinson dies, aged 86
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 21:31 PM

Willie Robinson, who famously rode Mill House during his legendary rivalry with Arkle, has died at the age of 86.

The Meath man rode a succession of other big-race winners during his time as stable jockey to Fulke Walwyn in the 1960s, notably Anzio and Kirriemuir (Champion Hurdle), Mandarin (Hennessy Gold Cup), and Team Spirit (Grand National).

However, he will be best remembered as the jockey of Mill House with whom he triumphed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup of 1963 and later that year beat Arkle in the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury.

However, Arkle turned the tables in the 1964 Cheltenham Gold Cup and went on to win all three oftheir subsequent clashes.

Robinson also enjoyed success as a trainer, winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas with King's Company in 1971.

More in this section

Dawn%20Patrol%20Naas%2013 Tramore and Leopardstown tips: Patrol can follow up recent maiden success
Baraniya%20Rcommon%2011 Three more for Murtagh at Gowran Park
Copy%20of%20The%20Trigger%20Dpat%20r5 The Trigger in a happy place with Ronan McNally

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up