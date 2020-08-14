Mill House jockey Willie Robinson dies, aged 86

Willie Robinson, who famously rode Mill House during his legendary rivalry with Arkle, has died at the age of 86.

The Meath man rode a succession of other big-race winners during his time as stable jockey to Fulke Walwyn in the 1960s, notably Anzio and Kirriemuir (Champion Hurdle), Mandarin (Hennessy Gold Cup), and Team Spirit (Grand National).

However, he will be best remembered as the jockey of Mill House with whom he triumphed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup of 1963 and later that year beat Arkle in the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury.

However, Arkle turned the tables in the 1964 Cheltenham Gold Cup and went on to win all three oftheir subsequent clashes.

Robinson also enjoyed success as a trainer, winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas with King's Company in 1971.