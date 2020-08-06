Leopardstown Tips: Pretty Gorgeous makes considerable appeal in opener

Cadillac can build on a stunning debut straight after
Leopardstown Tips: Pretty Gorgeous makes considerable appeal in opener
Pretty Gorgeous can land the Group 3 opener at Leopardstown today for Joseph O'Brien. Picture: Healy Racing
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 09:01 AM
Tommy Lyons

There are some terrific races on this afternoon’s card in Leopardstown, none more so than the opener, the Group 3 Frank Conroy Silver Flash Stakes, in which Pretty Gorgeous makes considerable appeal.

Joseph O’Brien’s filly made her debut in Bellewstown and could hardly have been more impressive. A filly with plenty of size, she could have been forgiven if she didn’t manage to cope with the track, but she coasted along, looked entirely professional, and the manner in which she slipped clear of the field in the closing stages was a sight to behold.

Runner-up Talacre and third-placed Anna Strada were just touched off next time, while fifth-placed Finest got off the mark next time. Pretty Gorgeous looks the real deal and it will be disappointing if he does not follow up, even though there are some smart sorts in opposition.

Amongst those is course and distance winner Oodnadatta, whose maiden form has worked out particularly well. She proved a length and a half too good for Minaun, who won a Group 3 on her next start, while third-placed Meala, who re-opposes, won a Galway maiden by a country mile. Sixth-placed Shale also won her maiden to give further substance to the form.

While Oodnadatta got the run of the race that day, it is quite clear the form is strong, and she can give the selection most to think about.

The Group 3 Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes is also a fascinating race, and it will be interesting to see if Cadillac’s stunning debut can be built upon.

Ebeko, who finished the nine-length runner-up, won next time, beating a previous winner in the process, suggesting there is substance to the effort. Jessica Harrington’s colt could be special, and today’s race will tell us plenty.

Masen just scraped home on debut, beating Charerhouse, who re-opposes, and Van Gogh, who also lines up again. However, he was very green early, did well to win, and can be expected to step up considerably.

The third Group 3 on the card is the Bahrain International Ballyroan Stakes and Rakan can land the spoils for Dermot Weld and Oisin Orr. A promising juvenile in 2018, he ran well in good company last year, with the exception of his last-place finish in the Irish Derby.

He began this season in a listed race won by Bolleville and posted a fine effort to finish fourth despite not having the clearest of runs. Oisin Orr gave him a considerate ride and he should step up considerably for it. Today’s race is tough, with Nickajack Cave and Pondus in the line-up, but he looks the type to improve again this season and is preferred to those two.

LEOPARDSTOWN 

Tommy Lyons 

  • 1:00 Pretty Gorgeous (nap) 
  • 1:30 Cadillac 
  • 2:00 Qaabil 
  • 2:30 Amma Grace 
  • 3:00 Rakan 
  • 3:30 Day Dreamin’ 
  • 4:00 Full Moon Magic 
  • 4:30 Cautious Approach

Next Best 

  • 1:00 Oodnadatta 
  • 1:30 Masen 
  • 2:00 Dance Emperor 
  • 2:30 Thundering Nights 
  • 3:00 Pondus 
  • 3:30 Jaime Sommers 
  • 4:00 Final Endeavour 
  • 4:30 Shanroe

