Leopardstown tips: Gin can blossom in maiden

Gin Blossom can get off the mark at the fourth time of asking when she contests the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies’ Maiden, the sixth race on this afternoon’s card in Leopardstown.

A close second in a Curragh maiden on debut, her next outing, at Gowran Park, appeared disappointing at first but the winner, Lemista, has gone on to win at listed and Group 3 level. Gin Blossom made her return in a Tipperary Maiden and, after a slow start, was never competitive. She stayed on well in the closing stages and is entitled to be a good bit better for that outing. The fitting of cheekpieces for the first time should serve to sharpen her up and, provided she doesn’t concede early ground again, she can be expected to reverse Tipperary form with Koola Buala and confirm it with Awkwafina, who made a promising debut and can improve.

Legendre can take the Holden Plant Rentals Handicap for Colin and Ger Keane. The grey gelding was heavily backed last time out, on his handicap debut, and looked a winner for much of the journey but was run out of it late and had to settle for a close fifth behind Dark Magic.

That was over a mile and the run suggested the selection would be suited to the drop to seven furlongs, which he gets today. The draw could have been kinder, but he looks capable off his mark of 51 and is preferred to last-time-out winner Palabres, whose form was boosted by runner-up Lady Scathach.

Aztec Parade seems sure to be the shortest priced runner on the card when he runs in the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden over one mile. On debut he finished runner-up to subsequent Napa Valley, who boosted the form when following up, and his second outing he gave Edward Hopper a real fright before going down by a short head.

A repeat of either line of form should be good enough for Johnny Murtagh’s runner.