Ballydoyle Buzz and Slippery Jade can deliver for Graham Holland

The best of tonight’s action at CurraheenPark comes towards the end of the card and Graham Holland has great chances with Ballydoyle Buzz in the mini-open and Slippery Jade in the A1.

Ballydoyle Buzz can make all the running in the All Trials Must Be Booked Mini-Open. A winner in lower grade last time, the lightly raced bitch has the early dash to lead in this company and therein lies the winning of the race. With just six runs to date, she has scope for improvement and can lead all the way to earn a fourth career victory.

Slippery Jade can make the most of a good draw in the We Love Our Greyhounds A1 525. While not the quickest of breakers, she has pace to the bend and there is a distinct lack of that in this race. Her recent form figures don’t make for great reading, but the veteran ran better last time than her finishing position might suggest, and this certainly looks better. Droopys Dote has an opportunity to lead and that makes her a danger.

The highlight on tonight’s Shelbourne Park cards is the finale, the Boylesports Open 550, in which Leger and Gold Cup winner Ballymac Anton takes on Slippy Cian and Ballyhimikin Jet, amongst others.

Ballymac Anton was beaten on his recent return to action but any greyhound can be forgiven that, and he can stamp his class on today’s proceedings. Lightly raced Glengar Bale is an interesting runner following his recent 28.18 and 28.31 trials.

The Shelley Fennelly Memorial Open Bitch 550, worth €4,500 to the winner, gets underway next weekend at Curraheen and entries are being sought for the prestigious event.