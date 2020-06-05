Billy Lee Q&A: 'Anytime I feel low I remember how lucky I am to be living my dream'

Q: What was your childhood ambition?
A: To become a top jump jockey.
Q: Growing up, who was your sporting hero?
A: I used to love watching Conor O’Dwyer and Charlie Swan riding when I went racing.
Q: Do you have a mentor?
A: I did my apprenticeship with Tommy Stack in Tipperary and he taught me so much. My mam is good for advice too.
Q: What or where is your happy place?
A: I love chilling out and binge-watching shows on Netflix when I get the chance.
Q: What sparked your love of racing?
A: We had horses at home so was always around them.
Q: What horse put you on the map?
A: Fiesolana. We won the Group 1 Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at the inaugural Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown in 2014.
Q: Who is your favourite horse?
A: I have been very lucky to ride some good horses so it’s hard to pick a favourite one. Fiesolana, Romanised, Katla, Agnes Stewart, Decrypt, Zorija Rose and Jalmira to name a few…….
Q: What was it like to ride in your first race?
A: It was at the Galway Festival for Tommy Stack on a horse called Zeno. I was a bit nervous but luckily the horse looked after me well.
Q: How long does it take to learn race-riding tactics?
A: It takes a while to learn race tactics and it’s important to watch the best jockeys growing up.
Q: Describe the feeling of riding your first winner?
A: Zeno obliged again at Sligo Racecourse in August 2002. I was on cloud nine for a few days.
Q: What is your most memorable racing moment?
A: Winning the Group 2 in Doncaster on Agnes Stewart for Eddie Lynam on Friday and then winning Group 1 Coolmore Fasnet Rock Matron Stakes the next day on Fiesolana for Willie McCreery at Leopardstown at the first Longines Irish Champions Weekend in 2014.
Q: What is your favourite racecourse in Ireland?
A: Cork Racecourse has been very good to me.
Q: If you weren’t a jockey what would you be?
A: I’m not too sure! I only ever had horses on my mind since I was a kid.
Q: If you could ride one horse, what would it be?
A: To ride Istabraq would have been a dream.
Q: How do you cope with pressure?
A: I do a lot of sweating, so I don’t get much time to overthink things and feel pressure.
Q: What mental preparation do you do for the big days?
A: I study form a lot!.
Q: How do you stay motivated?
A: Being a jockey has been my dream so anytime I feel low I remember how lucky I am to be living my dream.
Q: How do you deal with dips in form?
A: I just say to myself tomorrow is another day.
Q: Outside of racing, what is your favourite sporting moment?
A: Limerick winning the All Ireland in 2018. My dad has died in April of that year and he was a big follower of Limerick hurling, so it meant a great deal more.
Q: Can you give us a Netflix/TV recommendation?
A: Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It is a funny show.
Q: What is your guilty pleasure?
A: Listening to the Greatest Showman soundtrack.
Q: Desert island discs – name your favourite three songs?
A: The Pretender - Foo Fighters; The Cranberries – Zombie; The Killers - Mr Brightside.
Q: What person do you admire the most and why?
A: My mam. She kept us all going through the hard times.
Q: Favourite dinner?
A: Steak and chips.
Q: Where is your favourite place to go on holidays?
A: I like going on holidays around Ireland especially the west coast.
Q: What ambitions do you still have?
A: To be champion jockey.
Q: What is the hidden gem of your home county?
A: Knockfierna - You can see five counties from it.
Q: When you think of your home what immediately springs to mind?
A: Horses.
Q: How are you occupying your time during the Covid-19 restrictions?
A: We have a farm so there is always work to be done.
Q: If you had one piece of advice for everyone during these worrying times of Covid-19, what would it be?
A: Keep the chin up hopefully this will all be over soon.
Q: If you were to go back to when you were 20 and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
A: Travel more.