First three teams revealed for 2022 Rás Tailteann International

The first three teams have been revealed for the 2022 Rás Tailteann International Cycle Race. The Netherlands, Isle of Man, and England have all been confirmed to take part in the 67th edition of the race.

The route will take the riders clockwise around Ireland with stage finishes in Horse and Jockey, Castleisland, Lisdoonvarna, and Kilbeggan.

The race will begin in Dublin on June 15 with the first stage finishing in the Tipperary village of Horse and Jockey.

Stage two will take the riders from Horse and Jockey and onto the Kerry town of Castleisland.

Stage three will see the riders begin in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick and finish in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare.

The penultimate stage takes the riders to Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath.

The final stage will start in Kinnegad and head to the finishing circuit in the seaside town of Blackrock, Co. Louth.

Riders will cover 756km with 8 categorised climbs which will act as a platform for attacking riders to battle it out for the Rás yellow jersey.

The Netherlands will be represented this time by the Wielervereniing (WV) West- Frisa Team. Managed by former top Dutch rider Tino Haaknaan, no stranger to racing in Ireland during his own career.

Haaknan said: “We are very happy to be returning to race in Ireland and are thankful to Cairde Rás Tailteann for facilitating our participation in this prestigious international event.

“I think our team has good chances in this race, and we know some of the roads in Kerry especially, from our participation in the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan over many years, which is a big advantage for us” The Isle of Man team returns this year under the stewardship of a new support system, managed by Conor Davies and with the backing of a new initiative and supported from the local community by its own board.

Davies said: “The importance of this great event cannot be understated, not just for our team, but for all of cycling. There is effectively no other event like the Rás on the International calendar where we have such a unique historical mix of professionals and amateurs competing shoulder to shoulder. We relish the opportunity to return to fierce competition around the roads of Ireland.” The England - Spirit Racing Team was founded in 2010 and has steadily progressed and grown substantially in the intervening years. They are now firmly established as one of the strongest British Elite Development Teams in the UK and Europe.

Team Principal Russell Rowles said: “As a team we are really looking forward to the Rás, hoping for success on some of the traditional big climbing days and some of our punchier riders for the faster stages.” “Our ambition will of course be to compete for a GC (general classification) win and hopefully some stage wins along the way, we are very excited and can't wait.”