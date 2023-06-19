Hard earned win for Devine and O'Sullivan at the final stage of Donegal Rally

Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) shed tears of joy at the finish of the final stage of Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally where, along with his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan, he had secured a hard earned victory following a pulsating tussle with Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes, who exited the contest on SS17 after their Hyundai suffered a broken wheel. Devine/O’Sullivan finished 55.5 seconds ahead of Welsh ace Matt Edwards and Mallow native David Moynihan, also in a VW Polo GTi R5 with the Hyundai i20 Rally2 of Monaghan’s Sam Moffett and Limerick’s Keith Moriarty 39.1 seconds further behind in third While wet roads and changeable weather were the backdrop to Saturday’s leg of eight stages, the level of competition showed no signs of abating. Indeed, Devine ramped up his cause and after the run over the trio of stages at Carnhill, Garrygort and Knockalla, he was the new rally leader - 6.5s up on Moffett.

Devine continued his fine pace on the repeat loop duly increasing his lead to 15s. At the Letterkenny service park, second placed Moffett admitted he was trying very hard but things were just not adding up. Meanwhile, his brother Sam, 38.7s further behind in third, cited the value of seat time to reach the level of pace he aspired.