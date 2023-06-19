Hard earned win for Devine and O'Sullivan at the final stage of Donegal Rally

Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) shed tears of joy at the finish of the final stage of Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally where, along with his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan, he had secured a hard earned victory following a pulsating tussle with Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes, who exited the contest on SS17 after their Hyundai suffered a broken wheel. Devine/O’Sullivan finished 55.5 seconds ahead of Welsh ace Matt Edwards and Mallow native David Moynihan, also in a VW Polo GTi R5 with the Hyundai i20 Rally2 of Monaghan’s Sam Moffett and Limerick’s Keith Moriarty 39.1 seconds further behind in third While wet roads and changeable weather were the backdrop to Saturday’s leg of eight stages, the level of competition showed no signs of abating. Indeed, Devine ramped up his cause and after the run over the trio of stages at Carnhill, Garrygort and Knockalla, he was the new rally leader - 6.5s up on Moffett.
Devine continued his fine pace on the repeat loop duly increasing his lead to 15s. At the Letterkenny service park, second placed Moffett admitted he was trying very hard but things were just not adding up. Meanwhile, his brother Sam, 38.7s further behind in third, cited the value of seat time to reach the level of pace he aspired.
But the frenetic pace at the front wasn’t just the preserve of the leading duo. Matt Edwards, who had lost well over a minute with a transmission associated issues on Friday’s stages, gave a masterful display on both runs over the iconic Knockalla, where he posted the fastest time and occupied fourth with Sam Moffett’s third place very much on his radar.
An overshoot on the day’s penultimate stage saw Devine loose slightly more than half of his advantage and when Moffett was quicker of the two on the day’s final stage, the margin was down to just 4.9s at the overnight halt. Sam Moffett’s previous stronghold on third was becoming tenuous as Edwards thrilled the vast crowds and with fastest times over Carnhill and Garrygort ended the day 5.1s off that third place. Jennings, Robert Barrable and Meirion Evans followed. Ryan Loughran in eighth place, set some strong times in his Ford Fiesta R5 in a top ten completed by the Citroen C3 Rally2 cars of Jonny Greer and Desi Henry, the latter lost time with a puncture on one of the morning stages.
Having crashed out of the lead twelve months previous, Devine made no mistake this time around and punched in the top times on the opening two stages of the final leg to extend his lead to 17.7s. The exciting contest ended a stage later when Josh Moffett slid on the wet roads and the impact with the scenery broke the rear right wheel. That left Devine with a lead of 53.1s over Sam Moffett, who was coming under increasing pressure from Edwards.
Not surprisingly, the Welsh ace took the spot on the next stage (SS18) where rain made the conditions extremely slippery.
Devine went on to seal victory and move into the lead of the Irish Tarmac Championship. Considering his position last Friday, Edwards’ second spot was a bonus.
Meanwhile, Kilrea’s Josh McErlean (Hyundai i20 N) finished fourth overall in Rally Liepaja (Latvia), round four of the European Rally Championship. Another Northern Ireland driver Jon Armstrong (Ford Fiesta Rally3) won the ERC3 category by over two minutes. The main event was won by local hero Martins Sesks (Skoda Fabia Rally2), who completed back-to-back wins.
: 1. C. Devine/N. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) 2h. 23m. 36.1s; 2. M. Edwards/D. Moynihan (VW Polo GTi R5)+55.5s; 3. S. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai i20 Rall2)+1m. 34.6s; 4. M. Evans/J. Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5)+2m. 12.1s; 5. R. Barrable/G. Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 33.2s; 6. R. Loughran/G. Doherty (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+3m. 16.8s; 7. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+3m. 44.9s; 8. G. Jennings/R. Kennedy (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+4m. 22.1s; 9. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2)+4m. 27.7s; 10. K. Gallagher/R. Moore (Darrian T90 GTR)+5. 34.6s.