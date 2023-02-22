Athletics: English impresses with season's best in Madrid

Mark English matched his seasons best in an impressive victory at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting 
Athletics: English impresses with season's best in Madrid

SEASON'S BEST: Mark English matched his seasons best in an impressive victory at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting.Pic:INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 20:17
Cathal Dennehy

Mark English underlined his medal potential ahead of next week’s European Indoor Championships in Istanbul by taking an impressive win in the 800m B-race at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid tonight, the 29-year-old Donegal athlete kicking to victory in 1:46.57.

That equalled his season’s best and was the joint-second fastest indoor time of his career, placing English third overall, with only Spain’s Saul Ordonez (1:46.22) and Sweden’s Andreas Kramer (1:46.52) going quicker in the A race.

Sarah Lavin broke new ground at the same meeting, the Limerick athlete clocking a personal best of 7.95 to advance to the 60m hurdles final, where, after an early error, she finished fifth in 8.02. Chris O’Donnell competed over 400m, but the Sligo Olympian was well below his best, finishing sixth in 48.50.

English and Lavin were among the 16 athletes named by Athletics Ireland for next week’s championships in Turkey, a number that could grow in the days ahead if extra invites arrive from European Athletics in events where the quotas have not been filled, with Jack Raftery, Nadia Power and Eric Favors among those sitting just outside the bubble.

An Irish U-20 team was also in action in the Dynamic New Athletics team event in Madrid, finishing fifth of six teams in the final ‘Hunt’ race.

More in this section

Schools basketball: Davis College Mallow secure U19 boys league title Schools basketball: Davis College Mallow secure U19 boys league title
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Olympics ‘can open door to dialogue and peace-building’, says IOC
Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Monza McLaren considering shock engine partnership with Red Bull
<p>CLEARED: Conor Benn had denied the intentional or knowingly ingestion of any banned substances. Pic: Yui Mok/PA</p>

Conor Benn cleared by WBC of intentional doping for ‘eating too many eggs’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd