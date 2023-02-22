Athletics: English impresses with season's best in Madrid

Mark English underlined his medal potential ahead of next week’s European Indoor Championships in Istanbul by taking an impressive win in the 800m B-race at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid tonight, the 29-year-old Donegal athlete kicking to victory in 1:46.57.

That equalled his season’s best and was the joint-second fastest indoor time of his career, placing English third overall, with only Spain’s Saul Ordonez (1:46.22) and Sweden’s Andreas Kramer (1:46.52) going quicker in the A race.