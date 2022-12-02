Formula One cancels 2023 Chinese Grand Prix due to Covid-19 restrictions

The race in Shanghai – due to take place on April 16 – has been scrapped amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the country.
Lewis Hamilton won the last Chinese Grand Prix in 2019 (David Davies/PA)
Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 11:08
Philip Duncan

Formula One has announced that next year’s Chinese Grand Prix will be cancelled.

The sport is now facing a four-week hole in the 2023 calendar with the defunct round in China sandwiched by races in Melbourne on April 2 and Azerbaijan on April 30.

But it is understood F1 bosses are in dialogue with a number of interested venues about filling the gap to ensure a record 24 rounds still go ahead.

The cancellation of the race in China will mark the fourth season it has been scrubbed from the schedule.

The 2023 season will start in Bahrain on March 5 and conclude in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

F1 expects to confirm whether the round in Shanghai will be replaced in the New Year.

