Outsider Bohane chasing crowning glory at Newtownhamilton 

Michael Bohane is one step away from crowning a remarkable championship when he meets Ulster’s Thomas Mackle in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior final at Newtownhamilton.

For the second year running Mackle will play an All-Ireland senior final rookie. Last year he lost to Arthur McDonagh in Baile Bhuirne in a score where he was not close to his best, but was still in the shake-up entering the closing stages. He had a bowl blocked early in that score. This time round he will be playing over south Armagh tarmac on a course where he won the Ulster championship.

Being the outsider is a constant feature of Bohane’s phenomenal 2022. In January he downed former King of the Roads, Gary Daly, in the O’Connell-Dullea Cup final at Ballygurteen. He eliminated James O’Donovan, many people’s favourite for the Munster title, at Derrinasafa in the Munster quarter-final. He beat another hot fancy and former champion, Martin Coppinger, in the semi-final at Templemartin. In the Munster final he was on fire when easily beating European champion, Séamus Sexton, at Lyre. Pick your road and pick your champion and Bohane still came out on top.

If Bohane brings the same mindset and the same speed and precision to his bowling, then Mackle will have another torrid day. My head still says Mackle will come out on top, he has the road, the home crowd and the hunger to add to his solitary All-Ireland senior title, which seems a paltry return for a player of his ability. Based on that prediction, I won’t voice the obvious conclusion in case I am accused of placing the curse of the pundit on the outsider.

A huge amount of interest will be invested in the Junior B final, which features last year’s highly impressive Junior C winner, Aaron Hughes against Munster champion Denis O’Sullivan. Hughes has dash, speed and confidence. He thrives on the big occasion and relishes going for the jugular. Denis O’Sullivan was not nearly as fluid in his Munster final win over Darragh Dempsey at Togher Cross. But he produced the goods when the chips were down and overhauled the reigning European youth champion. That line on his CV, should boost his confidence.

Liam Murphy secured the very last spot on the All-Ireland programme when he beat Brian Horgan by a bowl in the Munster under-16 final at Shannonvale on Tuesday. He plays Ulster’s Oisín Gribben. Laura Sexton secured her place by the narrowest margin when she beat Darcy O’Brien by just two metres in the girls under-16 final at Castletownkenneigh. She plays Lilly O’Rourke in her final Shannon Maguire looked very impressive in her Ulster intermediate win over Geraldine Kiernan, but will have her hands full in Denise Murphy who beat Juliet Murphy in a good Munster final. Tim Kelleher and Brian Kinchin face each other in what looks set to be a good Veteran (Over-50) final. The weekend opens with the meeting of Ulster’s Seán Lappin and Munster’s Ross O'Brien in the Boys under-12.