Michael Bohane hotter than the melting tar in Munster final

Michael Bohane is Munster senior bowling champion after a virtually flawless performance in Sunday's final against European champion Séamus Sexton. Right from the off his bowling was hotter than the melting tar on the Lyre road.

He opened with a scintillating bowl, low and fast, that hugged the white line and reached the soccer pitch. Sexton was well left of the sop with his reply and his bowl hopped left onto the fence. He missed Bohane’s tip with his second to concede a bowl of odds. He never subsequently brought the lead under a bowl of odds. Bohane was cool and assured throughout. Apart from one brief period entering the last third, Sexton failed to put the necessary string of shots together to trouble Bohane.

A good third bowl into the forestry indicated that Sexton was now at the pitch of the contest, but Bohane beat that by 25m. Sexton followed with a great bowl on the crown of the road, but again Bohane hit back with a better one to increase his lead. Sexton reached the tunnel with another good one, once more Bohane had its measure. Sexton delivered his next bowl to the right. Bohane exploited this with another perfect bowl to Crowley’s. Sexton did well to beat that by five metres, but now the lead was almost two bowls of odds.

They both missed Crowley's bend in their next shots. Bohane then clipped the left, but got a nice run around the bend. Sexton replied with a beautifully measured bowl that beat it five metres to keep the lead just under two. Nothing changed in the next exchange. Bohane then made McCarthy’s with his tenth. Sexton hit back with a great shot that reached the big tree. It looked as if this might cut the lead to an even bowl and offer Sexton a small chance in the final third of the score. Bohane was a bit left with his reply, but it got a perfect brush and went well past the bend to keep his lead well over a bowl.

Fortune was very much against Sexton now. He would have needed a succession of milers to reel Bohane in. He was left of the sop with his next one though and he was now depending on mistakes from Bohane. Instead Bohane played a great bowl to extend his lead. He won the next exchange too. Sexton was too tight right with his next one and was well short of the cross. Bohane replied with a huge bowl that went through the cross and wheeled well past the bend. This reflected his overall dominance on the day. It put him in a place to beat the line with his next one and Sexton conceded.

That win puts Bohane into next month’s All-Ireland senior final against Thomas Mackle at Newtownhamilton. Mackle retained his Ulster title over the All-Ireland course against his first-cousin Colm Rafferty on Sunday morning. Mackle had 20m odds after two to Garvey’s Brae. Rafferty rallied and won a 60m lead with a brilliant bowl through the slate-quarry bridge. He was still 70m fore at Davidson’s. Mackle regained control with a huge bowl up Murphy’s Brae, which gave him a 70m lead. Rafferty made a mistake at the quarry to fall a full bowl behind and Mackle cruised home to retain his title.

Bohane will hardly lack confidence in the All-Ireland final after such an incredible Munster campaign. On his way to title the Cork based Garda despatched the European champion, multiple All-Ireland winner Martin Coppinger and James O’Donovan who was one of the favourites.