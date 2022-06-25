Eddie Dunbar: A nationals on home roads? That's all the motivation I need

Stipple: Cycling.

Eddie Dunbar had concerns about his race readiness before Thursday’s elite time-trial national championships, and his gut instinct proved to be on the money.

That Ben Healy won the test against the clock was no surprise, but the unknown George Peden - a UK-based amateur riding for Team PB Performance - sneaking in ahead of Dunbar to nab silver was a real red flag.

During tough times throughout his career, the 25-year old Cork man has always retreated to his base in Banteer to refill the tank. That process involves a pint or two, the company of friends and family and crucially a bit of time off the bike.

Trouble is, he’s back in town this week as one of the red-hot favourites to win the Elite national road race championships, which almost passes his front door. Talk of a mid-season break must wait until Monday.

“It was a solid performance at the Dauphine, but nothing spectacular,” he said of his most recent international outing. “I was hoping for a bit more out of myself but it felt like the season caught up with me. It wasn’t a disaster but my condition wasn’t the same as what it was when I won Coppi i Bartali (in March), Tour of Hungary (in May) or the Tour of the Alps (in April).

“That was a different feeling I had (at the Dauphine) which was unfortunate because it was my first WorldTour race of the year and it was disappointing. But sometimes your body just doesn't allow you to keep going. It caught up with me.”

He's amassed 36 race days this year; a sign of the faith Ineos-Grenadiers have in him, but that figure is a double-edged sword also. “Maybe I am starting to fade a bit after a long season and I was probably due a break (by now). Normally if you do the Giro d'Italia (Ed. - he didn't) you take a break and reset and let that work absorb but I didn't have the opportunity to take that break that most riders would do in May.”

Which brings us to tomorrow; a 163-kilometre war of attrition over a savage course awaits. One lap of a 103-kilometre course followed by four 15-kilometre circuits.

Dunbar's long-time mentor and friend Dan Curtin is the lifeblood of the host club O'Leary's Stone Kanturk CC, and he has designed a course with some steep, punchy climbs.

“When he told me about the course I was very happy, I gave it my blessing you could say,” said Dunbar with a smile.

“It’s the place where I started cycling, it’s the club that I grew up with and it’s being run by Danny, a man who gave me the opportunity to be where I am today,” said Dunbar.

“I’ll give 120% to win that race on Sunday and I think most people know that. I’m going to enjoy it, a nationals on home roads? That's all the motivation I need. I’ve a nice little break to look forward to but I’ll do everything I can to win.”

He's going to have to beat a flying Ben Healy too, the EF Education-EasyPost rider is looking better and better with every race. And after blitzing the field on Thursday night to win the time-trial, Dunbar knows his work is cut out.

“The nationals is a race that suits a rider like Ben and his attacking style. He's got a big engine and one day races suit him, no matter the course. He’s definitely one of the big favourites, he's only in his first year at WorldTour level but he had a good classics campaign, was always in the breaks and he'll be one to watch for sure.”

Others to watch are recently-crowed Rás Tailteann winner Daire Feeley (All Human/VeloRevolution), Matt Teggart and Rory Townsend (WiV SunGod) as well as U23 riding star Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon).

The race gets underway at 10am.