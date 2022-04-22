Watch: Pigeon stops the World Snooker Championship action

A pigeon briefly stopped play at the World Snooker Championship midway through the second round match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao
Watch: Pigeon stops the World Snooker Championship action

A pigeon interrupted play during the match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 19:36
PA Sport Staff

A pigeon briefly stopped play at the World Snooker Championship midway through the second round match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao.

The bird fluttered down from among the television lights and landed on the top cushion during a brief break prior to the start of the sixth frame at the Crucible.

It was quickly ushered out of the arena through the players’ entrance, surprising defending champion Selby, who was returning to the arena at the time.

Pigeons have been frequent visitors to Wimbledon’s service lines but it is believed to the first time they have invaded the Sheffield venue. BBC pundit John Virgo joked “where’s the pigeon going?”

More in this section

The semi-final line-up is completed in the EY Champions Trophy The semi-final line-up is completed in the EY Champions Trophy
Craig Breen Craig Breen relishing Croatia rally challenge
Ricky Hatton File Photo Ricky Hatton to return to the boxing ring aged 43
WorldpigeonPlace: UK
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice 1 and Qualifying - Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton to start Imola Sprint race 13th as Max Verstappen clinches pole

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up