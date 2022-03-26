Abdel Laadjel breaks 52-year-old national athletics record

Laadjel smashed a record set by Frank Greally in August 1970
Abdel Laadjel breaks 52-year-old national athletics record

Abdel Laadjel competes in the U20 Men's 6000m final during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships 

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 10:00
Colm O’Connor

Rising Irish star, Abdel Laadjel, (Donore Harriers) has broken the 52-year-old national U20 10,000m record.

Laadjel was in action at the Raleigh Relays Meet in North Carolina where he clocked a 29:23.92 (34th) to break the Irish benchmark of 30:17.

Frank Greally set the record as a 19-year-old on August evening in 1970, alongside an experienced field of athletes in Santry.

The record-breaking performance from Laadjel continues a remarkable last few months for the Donore athlete who broke Darragh McElhinney’s 5000m indoor record (U20) in February.

Laadjel was a member of the silver-medal winning team at the 2021 European Cross Country Championships in Dublin last December. Laadjel was joined in the race in North Carolina by Barry Keane (Waterford AC) who clocked a 28:15.60 to finish in second place, less than 2 seconds off the race winner. Brian Fay of Raheny continued his brilliant form a with a 28:22.31, while Fearghal Curtin (Youghal AC) crossed in 28:25.43.

