AFLW: Ailish Considine's Adelaide Crows shocked by Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs have created the biggest shock of the 2022 AFLW season so far, defeating the Premiership favourites Adelaide Crows by the narrowest of margins in a classic encounter at Norwood Oval.

It was the first time the Dogs won away from home in the regular season since beating the same opposition in the 2019 season opener.

The WA side, who only had one win from four games going into Sunday, missed rounds three and four of the competition due to Covid-19 issues in their squad. The visitors got the opening three goals of the game and led by 23 points at the start of the second half. The Crows applied pressure in third quarter but were still 15 points in arrears at the final change.

Crows got the margin down to single figures and pounded the Dogs defence pushing forward late looking for the winning goal and ended up 30 metres from goal for final two minutes. But, the Dogs defensive unit held out for a famous one-point win to hand the home side their first defeat of the season.

Clare woman Ailish Considine lined out for the Crows but only picked up two disposals.

Melbourne Demons rolled over Brid Stack's GWS Giants 44-7, handing the Sydney based side their heaviest defeat of the season at Casey Fields on Saturday and the hosts retained their top-four position on the Ladder.

The Dees dominated all facets of the game from the start of the game and were 44-0 up in the final quarter until the Giants forward Sinead Goldrick (11 disposals) played a huge role role at half-back once again for Melbourne and lined out alongside her Dublin teammate Lauren Magee (seven disposals). Cora Staunton (seven disposals) was held scoreless for the first time this season on what was a frustrating day for the Mayo woman while Stack had six disposals for the Giants.

Fremantle go back to the top of the standings after a 51-9 demolition of Carlton Blues on Saturday in what was the first game back in Western Australia since the opening day of the season due to lockdown restrictions in Western Australia.

The Dockers found it tough in the opening 30 minutes to break down the Blues defence and led by five points at half-time. But four quick goals in the third quarter for the hosts left daylight between the sides and were 42-point runaway winners.

Áine Tighe returned to the Dockers side, playing centre half-back in a key role cutting out Blues attacks, picking up 14 disposals and some crucial interceptions as well.

Brisbane Lions were made sweat at Trevor Barker Oval as they had five points to spare over St Kilda on Sunday, Orla O'Dwyer getting on the scoresheet in the 31-26 victory.

West Coast Eagles travelled back to Perth but were beaten by a bruised Collingwood 46-22 at Mineral Resources Park.

Collingwood led by 14 points at half-time but a Niamh Kelly goal at the start of the third quarter helped the Eagles got off the mark but four goals from the Victorian side in the next 15 minutes helped them to a comfortable victory.

Aisling Sheridan had a quiet day for her standards only picking up seven disposals while Pies teammate Sarah Rowe took the Mayo bragging rights with another huge performance with 21 disposals.

Fellow Mayo woman Aileen Gilroy helped her North Melbourne side to a 37-18 over Richmond at the Swinburne Centre, picking up seven disposals for the winners.

Geelong lost to the Gold Coast Suns on Friday by 11 points at Metricon Stadium. Another Mayo woman, Rachel Kearns, only picked up four disposals for the Cats side.

Round 6 results: Gold Coast Suns 7.7 (49) bt Geelong Cats 6.2 (38); Richmond 2.6 (18) lost to North Melbourne 5.7 (37); Melbourne Demons 6.8 (44) bt GWS Giants 1.1 (7); Fremantle Dockers 7.9 (51) bt Carlton 1.3 (9); St Kilda 4.2 (26) lost to Brisbane Lions 3.13 (31); West Coast Eagles 3.4 (22) lost to Collingwood 7.4 (46); Adelaide Crows 7.6 (48) lost to Western Bulldogs 8.1 (49).