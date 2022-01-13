Basketball: Good times getting better for The Address UCC Glanmire

National Cup finalists, The Address UCC Glanmire, are two points clear at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League after a 90-75 victory at WIT Waterford Wildcats midweek.

The game, which was a rescheduled Christmas fixture, saw Carrie Shephard hit 28 points for the victors, with Ireland international Áine McKenna landing 13 points and Mia Furlong 11.

Jaz Walker (26) and Rachel Thompson (22) impressed for Wildcats while Sarah Hickey and Abby Flynn had six points each. Next up for the league leaders is a home game with Singleton SuperValu Brunell — the side they defeated in the Cup semi-final last weekend

Coach Mark Scannell is preparing his side for an intense battle. “I am looking forward to playing Brunell at home. We need to be ready for the backlash of the Cup win. Everyone is working hard and pushing each other for minutes and that’s what’s needed right now. We know how tough Brunell are and we must match their intensity.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats, who also suffered Cup semi-final heartache last weekend, are away at Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics on Saturday with Fr Mathews hosting Team Garvey’s St Mary’s.

On Sunday, DCU Mercy, fresh off their Cup semi-final win over Wildcats host a Dublin derby against Trinity Meteors at DCU Arena while IT Carlow Basketball are at home to a Killester side who were 91-63 winners when they met in October.

Meanwhile, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig put their InsureMyVan.ie Super League unbeaten record on the line when they travel to UCD Marian on Saturday.

Head coach Kieran O’Sullivan is predicting a tough encounter, but is eager to return to the court. “The lads are very excited to get back playing after a four-week layoff, due to various reasons. UCD are one of the smartest and experienced teams in the Super League — from top to bottom they have players who have played and won in this league for many years and play a cultured brand of basketball. We will need to execute our game plan and bring the energy in order for us to perform.”

Josko Srzic, UCD Marian head coach, heaped praise on a side chasing nine league wins in a row. “We will be playing against probably the best team in the league. They are in very good form, with group of well experienced players. Their main threat is Andre (Nation), who is doing a lot of good things for them on the court.”

Killester host Cup finalists Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Saturday and Killester head coach Brian O’Malley admits it’s be a difficult few weeks. “Great to be back playing, it’s been a tough month or so with Covid protocols and procedures dominating and of course you just want guys to be healthy and not be impacted by the virus. Tralee obviously are heading to the Cup final and congratulations to them, it’s shows their quality to make it to the showpiece.”

The other Pat Duffy Cup finalists in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup, C&S Neptune, won’t be in action this weekend.They were due to play at Belfast Star, but that game has been postponed at the request of the Cork club.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were also offered the opportunity to sit out this weekend, but elected to play at Killester.

There is one other postponement, North Conference leaders DBS Éanna, having lost to Warriors in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals, will have to wait to try and banish those memories, their game at Team 360 Financial Killorglin is postponed due to Covid-19.

On the court, Moycullen, who registered a 67-60 victory at Bright DCU Saints last weekend, their first league win of the season, have another trip to Dublin at the weekend to face Griffith College Templeogue. NUIG Maree are also looking to put their National Cup semi-final heartache behind them, they welcome Bright DCU Saints.