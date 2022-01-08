Covid forces Irish star to miss European figure skating championships

Sam McAllister will be replaced by substitute Conor Stakelum who will be competing at his fourth Europeans.
Sam McAllister

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 13:14
Colm O’Connor

Ireland's Sam McAllister has been forced to withdraw from next week's ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Estonia due to a positive Covid-19 PCR test.

It is an especially bitter pill for McAllister as he had also been selected for the 2021 Europeans in Zagreb, Croatia which were subsequently cancelled due to the pandemic.

"I am completely devastated that my second Europeans has been stopped in its tracks due to the Covid-19 pandemic - first being cancelled and second being unable to travel after contracting the virus two days before I fly," McAllister said.

"I will come back from this fighting harder and will aim for the World Championships now. A huge thank you to everyone that has been kind to take time out of their busy day to wish me well."

McAllister will be replaced by substitute Conor Stakelum who will be competing at his fourth Europeans.

"I feel very bad for Sam, as no one wants to be unable to compete," Stakelum said. "I wish him a speedy recovery.

"It is not how I expected it to happen, but I am excited to go to Europeans nonetheless."

