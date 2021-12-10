RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year: Six women feature on eight-strong shortlist

The RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year shortlist features six history-making women among the eight nominees.

After a landmark year for women's sport, Rachael Blackmore, Kellie Harrington, Ellen Keane, Leona Maguire, Katie Taylor, and Vikki Wall are shortlisted for the prestigious award.

The remaining two nominations go to Limerick hurler Cian Lynch and six-time Paralympic gold medallist Jason Smyth as, for the second year in a row, no rugby or soccer player makes the cut.

Blackmore was the first to copper-fasten her place on the 2021 shortlist, making history twice last spring as the first-ever woman to be crowned Top Jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with six wins, including in the Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle. The Tipperary native then followed that up at Aintree, becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National with Minella Times.

Ireland's Olympic and Paralympic heroes figure prominently, with individual gold medal winners Harrington, Keane, and Smyth recognised. Rowing champions Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy and triple para-cycling medallists (two gold, one silver) Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal will be sure to feature among the Team of the Year nominees when they are announced.

Portland Row boxer Harrington etched her name into the history books by winning gold in the lightweight boxing final in Tokyo. She delivered an exhibition of intelligent fighting to claim a unanimous decision victory over reigning world champion Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil on the final day of the Games.

Para-Swimmer Keane won her first gold at her fourth Paralympics Games, claiming Ireland’s first medal in Tokyo. The 26-year-old took gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke with the best performance of her life.

Smyth added to his outstanding Paralympics record as he won gold for the sixth time after a dramatic T13 100m final. Competing at his fourth Games, after previous successes at Beijing, London, and Rio, the Derry native edged the victory in a photo finish by just 0.01 seconds to cement his place amongst the Paralympic greats.

Ireland's other lightweight boxing hero Katie Taylor is nominated after successfully defending her titles to remain the undisputed world champion. Firstly, against long-time rival Natasha Jonas with a hard-fought points victory in Manchester, before seeing off American Jennifer Han with ease in Leeds. The two-time RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year has one more fight in 2021 before a potential super-fight with Amanda Serrano next spring.

Solheim Cup debutant Leona Maguire had a tournament to remember as Europe claimed a famous victory on US soil in Toledo. The Cavan women’s singles victory over Jennifer Kupcho gave her four-and-a-half points from five matches, a record for a rookie on either side, as Europe claimed a hard-fought 15-13 victory. She also finished second in the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year prize behind major-winner Patty Tavatanakit.

Meath footballer Vikki Wall was named as the 2021 Senior Players’ Player of the Year after a superb attacking display for the Royal County. As her team claimed a first-ever All-Ireland Senior title, the Dunboyne star scored 1-6 during the Championship, and produced a Player of the Match performance in their famous final victory over Dublin. She then did the same as her club denied Foxrock Cabinteely seven in a row in the Leinster Club final.

Limerick hurler Cian Lynch rounds out the contenders after again bringing sublime skill and scores to this year’s All-Ireland Championship. The Patrickswell midfielder hit six points as Limerick defeated Cork in the Croke Park decider, his dominant display deservedly earning him the Man of the Match award.

The RTÉ Sport Awards will take place on Saturday, December 18, on RTÉ One, with shortlists for Young Sportsperson of the Year, Manager of the Year, and Team of the Year to be announced in the coming days.