Basketball: Ballincollig and Wildcats putting winning streaks on the line

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan says his side “will learn a lot about ourselves this weekend” as they prepare to put their unbeaten league record on the line when they travel to Griffith College Templeogue on Saturday. The Cork club have won all six of their InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixtures, but O’Sullivan feels they’ll be put to the test.

“We are looking forward to getting back into action after a few weeks break,” said O’Sullivan said. “The lads have been working very hard individually and collectively.

“Before the fixtures came out, this game was the one the players wanted to play in. Templeogue are stacked with fine players, huge experience. We will learn a lot about ourselves this weekend.”

C&S Neptune are on a three-game league and cup winning streak, and player/coach Colin O’Reilly is hoping to continue it against DBS Éanna. “It’s a nice challenge to take on Éanna Saturday in their place,” he said. “They are currently sitting top of the North Conference, and have been probably the most consistent side in the league over the past two seasons. They have huge depth in the squad and can throw multiple styles at you, so it will take a full 40 minutes of concentration to give us a chance of winning.”

Belfast Star won’t have head coach Adrian Fulton on the sideline for the game with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, as he’s absent due to Covid-19.

Fulton said: “Gerard Ryan been doing a lot of the preparation work anyway, as I was away with the national team. They are probably the best team in the country right now, so it will be a huge challenge for us. The lads should be raring to go though, as they have had a couple of weeks off with the international break and the fact we lost in the cup. [Warriors have] multiple threats in multiple positions, and very well-coached, but if we perform for 40 minutes, we will be in the mix.”

Elsewhere, Killester host NUIG Maree while Bright DCU Saints are at home to Team 360 Financial Killorglin.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s SuperLeague, WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony says upcoming opponents Killester will be “extremely tough”. The MissQuote.ie Super League leaders haven’t lost since their season opener and are on a seven-game unbeaten league and cup run, ahead of Saturday’s trip to the IWA.

“This weekend we face an extremely tough side in the shape of Killester,” he said. “They have shown through their results that they will be hard to beat. They are extremely talented in all areas of the court, which makes for a really tough match-up for any team. We will have to play exceptionally well to be in with a shout on Saturday night.”

Trinity Meteors’ preparations for their game with The Address UCC Glanmire have been hampered by Covid, which impacted them in their 90-49 home loss to Singleton SV Brunell last weekend.

Trinity Meteors head coach Vincent O’Keeffe gave an update on his squad.

“We are still dealing with a serious Covid situation where six of my players are recovering, and there is no guarantee that they will be ready for the weekend,” he said.

“With that in mind, the visit of one of the strongest teams in the league is not ideal timing. With Claire Melia, Claire O’Sullivan, and Áine McKenna in their number, the test could not be harder, but we will do the best we can and hope luck is on our side.”

The Address UCC Glanmire are on a five-game winning run, including a 97-59 cup win over IT Carlow last weekend.

Coach Mark Scannell said: “As we come into the most crucial part of the season, it’s important to refocus on the next three league games, and we start at Trinity on Saturday, in a very tricky game.”

Defending Super League champions DCU Mercy face Fr Mathews, Brunell meet Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, while Team Garvey’s St Mary’s host IT Carlow.