Mark Scannell: 'Too long' since Glanmire last tasted National Cup success

The Address UCC Glanmire won the National Cup four years in a row between the 2013/14 and 2016/17 seasons and head coach Mark Scannell admits it’s a big target for his team ahead of their home clash with IT Carlow in Sunday’s quarter-final.

“We have a fantastic tradition in the Cup, but it’s been too long since we’ve won it and we have put it down as one of our goals this year.

“We will totally focus this week on this one game and we know that when Carlow shoot the ball well they are very difficult opponents. It’s a great competition and knockout competition is what sport is all about.

“We have great respect for Carlow and they play hard every week, no matter what, so we have to plan and prepare to be ready.”

Glanmire beat IT Carlow 101-48 earlier this season but Martin Conroy, IT Carlow’s head coach, is hoping lessons have been learned.

“In our first meeting we were shown up close just what an awesome side Glanmire are and how well they’re coached. The Cup is always interesting and we know that Glanmire will be looking to win everything put in front of them this year.

“For us we just need to show improvement. We have to take care of what we can control to be competitive and I’m sure we will be better than the last time we played against this awesome team.”

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics head coach Ioannis Liapakis says his team are up against “the best coach in the league” when they travel to Mark Ingle’s DCU Mercy on Saturday.

“It’s bit more difficult, because it’s in their home court, but we have the quality as a team to beat anyone and I have faith in our players that they are going to be able to perform at their best.”

Super League leaders WIT Waterford Wildcats travel to Fr. Mathews. The two sides met last week in the league, when WIT Waterford Wildcats edged a close affair 74-72. Their head coach Tommy O’Mahony is predicting another tight encounter.

“As everyone knows in Irish basketball, the Cup is special. I’m sure both teams will be after different looks this weekend and what should be another nail-biting finish,” O’Mahony said.

In the men’s quarter-finals, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Moycullen at Tralee Sports Complex, an occasion that head coach John Dowling is looking forward to. “Cup week is always different, it’s the mystery of the unknown in a one-off game. Moycullen have continued to push every team they have played, so we are focused and ready for the challenge ahead. We’re looking forward to another sold-out (Tralee Sports) Complex and we will need everyone and everything to get the win.”

2020 finalists DBS Éanna host Team 360 Financial Killorglin. NUIG Maree, who eliminated defending champions Griffith College Templeogue in the first round, will take on UCD Marian at Coláiste Bhaile Chlair. NUIG Maree won their Super League game 80-64 a fortnight ago.

Killester host C&S Neptune in a repeat of their Super League clash of a fortnight ago, a game which the Cork side emerged as 100-76 victors.