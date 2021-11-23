Gallery: Two Irish photographers nominated for World Athletics Photograph of the Year

Two Irish photographers have been shortlisted for the World Athletics Photograph of the Year.

Among the 25 images to be nominated, which feature in the gallery below, were those by Morgan Treacy of Inpho and Clodagh Kilcoyne of Reuters.

Morgan Treacy: I was going: ‘Oh my God, look at his eye’

“Thanks chiefly to the exploits of the likes of Rob Heffernan, I’ve plenty of experience of covering racewalking over the years and that means you know your shots in advance.

“Our first priority is to get your bankers - the photographs of the Irish competitors in action - and after that, you are looking for something different or interesting.

“The water shots are readymade to get something that can be classed as different or interesting, so I set myself up near one of the water stations and just started shooting at random competitors.

“I was doing it quite tight with a long lens and getting about 4-5 shots per splash. To be honest it was only when I looked back and zoomed in that I noticed something different about the shot of Lucas Mazzo.

“I realised then that I had something special so I waited at that same spot until he came around again and zoomed in tighter to get a clear shot of his eye and that incredible contact lens. I was going: ‘Oh my God, look at his eye’.

“It was so clear - it actually looked as if the lens was photoshopped on afterwards.

“I was delighted with it. It is a great shot. I put it on Twitter afterwards and it got a bit of traction but it didn’t get much pick-up in the papers back at home which wasn’t a surprise given everything going on in the Olympics on a given day. Now if we had an Irish competitor with a tricolour lens…”

Clodagh Kilcoyne: It was almost as if he was on a catwalk

Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo celebrates his win in the men’s triple jump at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo by Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters

“It was my first day covering athletics at the Tokyo Olympics and the triple jump was my first event. It all went down to the wire before Pedro Pichardo claimed the gold in a dramatic final.

“I was shooting from the moat at the centre of the arena but it was extremely tough to get a clear shot of those immediate celebrations as there is just so much going on between us and the athlete. As he continued his celebrations I followed him down the track where he got hold of the Portuguese flag. I was still in the moat but at that stage there I had a clean line of sight on him. What happened next was just the perfect storm of circumstances.

“He had been facing the other way but turned around towards me and looked straight down the barrel of the lens. As he did, a gust of wind lifted the flag around him like a cape.

“Everything just fell into place - the flag is perfectly symmetrical, the expression on his face, the lighting behind him. It was almost as if he was on a catwalk.”