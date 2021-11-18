Basketball: Irish stars have a speedy return to Super League action

Ireland’s senior international stars return to MissQuote.ie Super League action this weekend following their two FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers.

Ireland co-captain Edel Thornton is back in at the deep end, with an eagerly anticipated clash between Singleton Supervalu Brunell and WIT Waterford Wildcats.

Both sides, along with DCU Mercy, are level pegging at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League with 4-1 records.

Thornton said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to the team. Even though we had a great week with Ireland, it’s unusual to leave the squad mid-season to play somewhere else.

“It’ll be a huge week for the league, in my opinion, with players coming back into their own teams having to switch focus very fast to play with different people again.

“Along with that, we have a lot of big clashes in the league, our own game being huge for us to stay balanced in the league and keep improving for ourselves.

“We’re looking at a tough physical battle with WIT Waterford Wildcats, so they will really test our strength.”

There will be plenty of Irish internationals on display when Trinity Meteors host Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics at Trinity Sports Hall — Dayna Finn, Sarah Kenny, Áine O’Connor, and Sorcha Tiernan are all due to return for their respective clubs.

Team Garvey’s St Mary’s will be hoping to break their recent streak of losses, having failed to win their last three, when they host Killester.

There are two fixtures on Sunday as high flyers DCU Mercy host IT Carlow Basketball, while there is a local derby between Fr Mathews and The Address UCC Glanmire in Cork.

Meanwhile, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig coach Kieran O’Sullivan says their contest with DBS Éanna will be “one of our toughest of the year”.

The Cork club are unbeaten in their five InsureMyVan.ie Super League games so far, while DBS Éanna have a 4-1 record from their opening fixtures.

The teams face off at Ballincollig Community School, and O’Sullivan said: “Darren (McGovern) has assembled one of the most talented and deepest teams in the league, a lot of experience too, which makes this game one our toughest of the year. It was great to be able to get the fringe players a game last weekend, and all the lads are striving to improve each week. Again, one of our goals is to win our home games, and we expect a huge battle next Saturday.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Griffith College Templeogue at the Tralee Sports Complex, and John Dowling talked up his opponents ahead of what is an eagerly anticipated contest.

“They are one of the teams to beat, as always, (they’re) strong inside with Jason (Killeen), outside with Lorcan (Murphy), and Puff (Summers) is doing a massive job running the show on the floor. On top of that, on the sideline they have Mark (Keenan), the Irish senior men’s coach. We will be up against it, but our guys can’t wait for the challenge.”

Killester lost 87-72 at Tradehouse Central Ballincollig last weekend, and take on more Cork opposition this weekend when they host C&S Neptune, who were 83-80 winners over Griffith College Templeogue.

Belfast Star face a lengthy journey to take on Team 360 Financial Killorglin. They’ll do so without Paul Dick, who picked up a foot injury in their 81-73 win over NUIG Maree. NUIG Maree host to UCD Marian at NUIG Sports Centre while both Bright DCU Saints and Moycullen will be seeking their first wins of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League season, when they meet at DCU Sports Complex.

Bright DCU Saints were defeated 86-72 by Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, while Moycullen lost 86-84 to DBS Éanna, the third time in five Super League matches that the Galway club have lost by three points or fewer.