Tokyo timeline: How Irish boxing dimmed the ghosts of Rio Olympics

Irish boxing’s wave of positivity post-London had, by then, already given way to altogether choppier waters.

2012 was the house that Billy Walsh built, after all.

His acrimonious departure rocked the foundations, the Wexford mastermind soon ensconced as Team USA’s architect-in-chief.

Even in his absence, an eight-strong panel were initially braced for Brazil, three reigning Olympic medallists in their number. Michael Conlan, Katie Taylor, Paddy Barnes. Hope sprang eternal.

It soon evaporated.

Michael O’Reilly’s journey was infamously over before it began, his decorated colleagues subsequently taking their leave by all manner of means.

Phases of introspection quickly followed, both domestically and internationally. Such was the omnishambles of officiating in 2016 that AIBA were stripped of their governance atop the global game, the sport’s very Olympic future teetering evermore precariously.

And then there was one

The five years which followed served as something of a blank slate.

Indeed, for Ireland, only Brendan Irvine survived the cycle from Rio to Tokyo, the remainder of this summer’s seven-person team comprising maiden Olympians.

For the 25-year-old, his status as captain could hardly have been any more marked.

That he and Kellie Harrington were selected as flag bearers seemed similarly so, their role at the opening ceremony indicative of boxing’s still focal standing within Ireland’s Olympic collective.

Alas, Irvine’s own in-ring endeavours would prove short-lived, the Belfast man suffering defeat at the hands of eventual flyweight finalist Carlo Paalam.

“If you had asked me three years ago if I would have been at the Games I would have told you no,” said Irvine, alluding to his injury-addled lead-in.

“It’s an achievement to get here, but when you’re here, you obviously want more, to get a medal — but it wasn’t meant to be. We’ve a superb team here, incredible athletes, and to be a dual Olympian is something special.”

Despite his elimination from active competition, Irvine remained emblematic of an increasingly tight-knit Team Ireland ethic.

Ditto Emmet Brennan, whose own alluring journey soon transcended sporting boundaries. A now celebrated Cinderella story, the Dubliner returned to the sport five years ago following a lengthy hiatus, at one point taking out a credit union loan to fund his Olympic tilt.

Defeat here to highly-touted Dilshodbek Ruzmetov may have put paid to any further fairytale twists, yet his stock continues to soar ever more.

So too that of Aoife O’Rourke, who — at 24 — jetted to Japan as our youngest competing boxer. A 2019 European champion, the Castlerea native is no stranger to excelling on the international stage, but was ultimately thwarted by subsequent Tokyo finalist Li Qian.

In any event, O’Rourke’s qualification cements what has been a meteoric rise.

A relative newcomer to the sweet science in her late teens, she remains firmly in the frame for a sequel in Paris.

A bridge too far

Fellow European gold medalist Kurt Walker could well countenance similar aims for 2024, his spellbinding showings at these games having belied the bookmakers.

Two sensational performances, including a win over top seed and reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov, served as a fitting showcase of his talent.

In truth, Walker was one of the nearest medal misses across the entire Olympic spectrum, the Lisburn native falling agonisingly short against eventual silver medallist Duke Ragan of Team USA.

It was hardly the ending his effort had merited. The opposing coach knew it better than most.

“In 2012, we brought Kurt into the Irish programme for this day and I was part of preventing him from achieving [a medal],” Billy Walsh told reporters.

“Kurt has been the standout in this division at the Olympics, his coaches are the best in the world.

“They were my colleagues for 12 years. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.

“For me, as an Irishman, it’s the worst place in the world to be. He deserves a medal. But I’m happy because my boy won.

“At the end of the day, he (Walker) is a real hero. He’s a great kid. He’s got a massive future in amateur boxing and I wish him every success.”

Walker’s stellar displays in the far east nonetheless capped what was a tumultuous personal path to this point. His mere status as an Olympian once appeared in jeopardy after suffering elimination at March 2020’s qualifying tournament.

The postponement of last summer’s event, however, plus a recalibration of the entry process for these refixed games, saw him take his spot courtesy of ranking points accumulated at international level.

Despite a rib injury, and contracting Covid earlier this year, Walker belatedly took his ticket.

Any concerns around those sporting vagaries were dwarved by more profound hurdles outside the ring, though, with boxing endeavours put on hold after his daughter was born three months prematurely in May last year. Thankfully, 15 months on, baby Layla will continue leading the family fan club going forward.

Dreams made real

In the more immediate term, Ireland’s podium pursuits remained in sharp focus.

Belfast’s Michaela Walsh had been chief among them pre-tournament.

A three-time medalist at European level, and double-Commonwealth Games finalist, Walsh entered this tournament as one of four seeded fighters at 57kg.

That highly-ranked classification did her few favours in the shake-up, however, as the Belfast native ultimately succumbed to a formidable and familiar opponent in Irma Testa.

“This fight doesn’t define me; I’m looking on to bigger and better things,” a defiant Walsh said afterwards.

“It’s down to my brother now, just rooting all the way for him. Hoping he can take a medal back for the Walsh household.”

That he did.

While Aidan Walsh’s Olympic quest may have reached its unnatural end last Sunday, his has rarely been a tale of linear convention.

Alas, it was the misfortune of injury which put paid to any prospect of following fellow welterweight Michael Carruth into the golden circle.

And yet, his bronze medal will endure as a comparable feat of perseverance.

Unlike his big sister, Aidan’s journey through the Irish grades has been more circuitous than seamless.

For much of this elongated Olympic circuit, Walsh watched as 69kg cohorts like Paddy Donovan and Kieran Molloy duked it out for the domestic ascendancy.

The former’s decision to turn pro left the door ajar for a new 2020 contender, and the Monkstown BC man kicked it down.

Eventually a staple of the feted High Performance Unit, Walsh defeated Molloy en route to joining Michaela as an Irish Senior Elite champion, that after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The pair famously made yet more history by qualifying for these games on the same day during June’s qualifiers, thus becoming the first sister-brother duo to ever compete in the boxing bracket.

A virtuoso display versus Albert Mengue Ayissi in the last 16, coupled with a surgical shutout of Merven Clair, booked his podium spot against the odds.

It was a first Olympic medal in the ring for Ireland since London 2012.

“The amount of training I’ve put in, the amount of sacrifices from my coaches, my club coaches, my family, my girlfriend, everybody. It’s amazing,” said Walsh of that achievement.

No sooner had the Irish Olympic boxing honour roll ticked up to 17 than Kellie Harrington added one more.

Ireland’s last boxer between the ropes in Tokyo, the Portland Row pugilist had to wait to make her Olympic bow.

After nigh-on a decade holding firm for the chance, what was another week?

The 31-year-old swiftly found her stride with dominant wins over Rebecca Nicoli and Imane Khelif en route to the podium, with Thursday’s defeat of Sudaporn Seesondee setting up what was a historic Olympic final tilt.

“You think of getting here, but never think of getting medals,” she reflected.

“Sometimes I think I’m lucky, but I can’t be that lucky to keep winning all these things.

“To have a medal in my bag from the Olympic games. Everything I’ve achieved I owe to Noel Burke, who is my club coach at home, and the whole Irish High Performance coaching team. And my team-mates as well.

“All the sparring and preparation, all the support they have given me.”