Cheers, tears and cruel twists of fate: The good and the bad from Ireland's Tokyo journey

THE GOOD

Where else to start than with the champions. This was — stating the absolute obvious here — as good as it’ll ever get for Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, and Kellie Harrington. It was also a week that may well crown the sporting careers of the Irish women’s four of Emily Hegarty, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, and Fiona Murtagh, along with Aidan Walsh, though there seems little doubt that all of those are poised to go a step or two higher on the podium if they choose to stick around for Paris 2024.

Another hugely positive story came through Rory McIlroy, whose attitude towards the Games did a 180- once he experienced what they were all about.

Sure, he came up just shy of a bronze medal in the play-off but to see the level of desire he had to win that for Ireland, and to hear him speak of his desire to play again in Paris in three years was hugely positive for Irish medal chances next time around.

In the pool, Mona McSharry was also magnificent, becoming the first Irish swimmer to make an Olympic final for 25 years, while Daniel Wiffen smashed two national records.

On the track, the Irish mixed relay of Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, and Chris O’Donnell became the first Irish relay team to make an Olympic final — a superb achievement. Brendan Boyce was his typically brilliant, battling self in the 50km race walk, finishing 10th.

Ireland’s Phil Healy. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Nhat Nguyen gave a good account of himself in his first Games on the badminton court.

THE BAD

On the build-up to the Games, the belief was Ireland could win three or four medals in rowing, two of which came to fruition. The other big hopes, Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle in the double sculls and Sanita Puspure in single sculls, failed to fire. They will all have their reasons, but the distance they came up shy of their goals highlights how hard it is to get on the medal stand.

Ireland’s Sanita Puspure dejected after her single sculls semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Photosport/Steve McArthur

Rhys McClenaghan was another to have a bad Games, and we say that as a compliment to the 22-year-old Newtownards man, knowing he was clearly good enough to win a medal. He did become the first Irish gymnast to make an Olympic final, but that slight mistake which cost him his chance will sting for quite some time.

The Irish rugby sevens did brilliantly to get to Tokyo, but that’s where the positivity ended, their only win here coming against Kenya, who scored a late try in that game to eliminate them and then re-emerged to whitewash them in the ninth-place play-off.

On the track, the Irish 800m trio of Nadia Power, Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, and Louise Shanahan were all well off their best, while on the roads, the marathoners were unable to make an impact with the exception of Fionnuala McCormack, 25th, and Kevin Seaward, 58th.

In sailing, Annalise Murphy did all she could but was way below where she needed to be in the laser radial, likely closing the door on her Olympic career.

THE UGLY

In one of the cruellest situations to unfold for the Irish, the pairing of Natalya Coyle with a horse called Constantin was about a harsh slice of sporting luck as you’ll find. Her mount had little or no interest in the task, Coyle trying her best to roust it into action, her medal chance evaporating in an instant.

Ireland’s Natalya Coyle on a horse refusing to jump. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

There was also ugliness in sailing, where a strong start from Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove was undone by a disqualification from two races for a technical infringement, a harness they were using coming in 90 grammes over the limit.

The manner of Jack Woolley’s defeat was also grisly, the Dubliner losing his taekwondo fight in the final few seconds, though up until that point his performance had been a thing of beauty — an athlete who’ll likely come back stronger in 2024.

The manner in which the Irish equestrian team’s chances disintegrated was also ugly, with Cian O’Connor’s horse, Kilkenny, suffering a nosebleed during his individual final and subsequently withdrawing from the team event. An early fall in that team event by Shane Sweetnam and his horse Alejandro saw the other two riders, Bertram Allen and Darragh Kenny, opting out with no chance of progressing to the final.