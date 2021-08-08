'Injustice': Brazilian boxer's father furious after Harrington wins gold

The father of the boxer beaten by Kellie Harrington’s in this morning’s Olympic gold medal bout has described the decision as an “injustice”.

A two-time Brazilian champion, Raimundo Ferreira has also coached his daughter Beatriz who lost out to Harrington by unanimous decision in the final of the women’s lightweight division in the Japanese capital on the last day of the Games.

“In my 44 years of boxing experience, I think Bia took the first two rounds,” he said. “In the third, it was a more balanced fight and the result was reversed. It's an injustice, a lack of respect. Anyone who knows boxing knows that ‘Bia’ won the fight and had a big advantage. She doesn’t have to apologise to me. To me, she is gold.”

The silver medallist apparently mouthed the words ‘sorry dad, sorry Brazil’ as she exited the ring and carried herself with dignity and respect afterwards, praising Harrington’s skills and describing her as a worthy champion.

“You have to show respect, regardless of anything,” she said in the post-fight press conference. “We’re women, we’re warriors. We have the same objective of winning, but the best is the one who wins.

"We also have to be warriors in the sense that we accept that one day we win, one day we lose, and all you need is to continue to fight. It’s a great honour to be here and to face these great athletes. This was beautiful from all four of us, that we show respect to each other.”

It was a showing as impressive as any she had shown in the ring having won all of her fights by unanimous decision up until the final but Ferreira has already reset her goals for the next World Championships where she will defend her title.

“We all prepared to try for gold, the mother of all medals. This is the reason why you’re an athlete. You always want to get to the top. But I’m very happy to have made it to the podium.

“This is living in a pandemic, it’s been very difficult. Everyone who got here is a champion. Obviously, I was a bit sad. But silver is also the mother of other medals. We’re going to continue to work very hard.”