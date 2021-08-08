The pride of Portland Row: 'All she wanted was to make people happy'

The pride of Portland Row: 'All she wanted was to make people happy'

Kellie Harrington's mother Yvonne celebrates with family and neighbours 

Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 07:49
Colm O’Connor

The party started early on Portland Row.

Hundreds of neighbours, friends and supporters joined the Harrington family to celebrate the success of Ireland's newest Olympic champion.

Her mom Yvonne spoke for a nation when she told RTÉ: "I'm so proud of her. She does it for all of us. 

"All she wanted was to make people happy and to see people smile."

Yvonne though didn't watch the biggest fight of Kellie's career. Instead, she continued her tradition of sitting out in the garden and waiting on the reaction from inside to know how her daughter fared.

The volume of noise generated in this corner of inner-city Dublin left her in no doubt as to the result.

Kelli's brother Noel: "It is unbelievable. I looked up to Kellie all my life. To see her on the telly ... I'm speechless. She loosened up and expressed herself. Her county, her country, her sport, she is a flagbearer for the country. Everything she gets, every ounce of it she deserves." 

St Vincent’s Hospital Fairview, where Harrington works, sent a message of congratulations in the aftermath of the fight.

“This is such a proud achievement for Kellie, and for her family and many friends. She was an inspiration to all of us throughout this Olympic Games; getting to an Olympic final and taking home a gold medal is a remarkable achievement,” it said in a statement. “Kellie is not just an outstanding sportswoman, but also a valued and dedicated staff member here at the hospital. We are so proud of her and we look forward to seeing her back here at the hospital, at a time that’s convenient for her, in the coming days.”

