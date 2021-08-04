Cian O’Connor seventh as Irish challenge comes up short in Olympic showjumping final

Ireland’s three-pronged bid for an Olympic show-jumping medal came up short with Cian O’Connor’s joint seventh-place finish on Kilkenny the pick of the bunch in the individual final at Equestrian Park.

Twenty-five riders had produced clear rounds in the preliminaries yesterday but that number was decimated second time around with only half a dozen going through to a gold medal jump-off with unblemished efforts.

O’Connor’s run, only the sixth of the 30 on the night, was marred by a time penalty which left him with a score of 88.45 and, agonisingly, out of the medal chase. Kilkenny suffered a nose bleed during the round which O’Connor was asked about later.

“When we came out he had a nosebleed and obviously, being a grey horse, it was very obvious. Sometimes in this heat and humidity, horses have little capillaries that can bleed and the vets checked him here and washed him off.

“He recovered very well, heart rate and everything was normal. They have capillaries which can burst, especially over the water jumps when they have to really stretch, but as soon as they washed him it stopped.

“That’s the good thing about these championships at this level, there’s an on-site clinic with full veterinary team so obviously we’ll have to check the horse in the morning and see everything is OK but, so far, he looks fine."

O’Connor insisted that the issue would not have prevented him from competing in the jump-off if they had qualified.

Bertram Allen was next up with Pacino Amiro but the pair suffered eight faults via two knocked fences and came in 15th with a time of 84.64. Darragh Kenny was the last of the Irish trio to compete. His time of 85.11 with another eight faults leaving him 17th on the list.

Great Britain's Ben Maher claimed gold on board Explosion W with a trio of Swedish riders also making the jump-off and positioning themselves for a tilt at the team title over the weekend.

Ireland, one of the few nations to qualify all three riders for this individual final, will hope to have a crack at that too.