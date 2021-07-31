Judge Olympic success on more than medals for Ireland's athletics stars

Athens, 2004. Alistair Cragg had just booked his place in the 5,000m final but his focus was set to a wider lens.

The 24-year old was beaming, infused with pride at becoming the first Irishman to make it into the medal race on an Olympic track since Marcus O’Sullivan in Seoul back in 1988. He knew this was a memory cemented for life even if his ambition had yet to set.

And then he thought about what his achievement could do for others running in his wake.

“I want to set a trend for young Irish athletes, who have been having a bit of a rough time,” he explained. “I’m being coached by a man with a love for team emphasis. When the team is down, it takes someone to step up to get the morale back.

“Maybe me getting to the final will give athletes the motivation to realise their potential. There is no fault or blame on anyone on the Irish team not doing well, it’s a big stage and difficult when you get out there. The Olympics is different from anything else.”

Seventeen years later and it hasn’t gotten any easier.

Derval O’Rourke was on that same Irish team in the Greek capital, her crack at the 100m hurdles sabotaged by a bout of illness that required hospitalisation three weeks earlier. Her Games started and ended in the heats.

Sympathy, and a basic understanding of the landscape, can be in short supply at times like that.

Most people consume the Olympics as they would a sample menu at a restaurant. Good for a taste but it’ll never educate your palate.

The Cork athlete, who would go on to claim five major championship medals, remembers being in a pub after that disappointment and being asked if she was “finished with the running now” because she was “so useless”.

“Sometimes people’s understanding of what a high level the Olympics is might not be exactly where we want it to be,” she suggests. “I think people are getting better but acknowledging that qualification achievement is important.

“Beyond that, once you have athletes there you want them to run their best race of that year and ideally the best race of their lives. If an athlete does that, then they are walking away from what has been an incredibly successful Olympics.”

People talk about medals as the ultimate arbiter of any Olympics but Irish athletics hasn’t been nearly flush enough to trade on that sort of market for a long time. If ever, really. To simply make any Olympic final is an achievement of real note.

Ireland’s last medal on the track was Sonia O’Sullivan’s silver in Sydney in 2000. Rob Heffernan did earn a bronze in the 50km walk in London but the purpose here is to stress just how difficult it is for those who have to qualify through heats and semi-finals.

Since 2000, only Cragg, Roisín McGettigan-Dumas in the 3,000m steeplechase in Beijing, and Thomas Barr in the 400m hurdles in Rio five years ago, had qualified through heats or a semi-final to a track final until the 4x400m mixed relay joined the club last night here in Tokyo.

McGettigan-Dumas, like O’Rourke, is keen to highlight the sheer quality and quantity of talent in global athletics. It’s a sport that has been honed to a tee for well over a hundred years, a laboratory of humanity’s finest physical specimens and not all of them completely clean.

“You put yourself out there physically, mentally, and emotionally in trying to make it all happen in one day,” says McGettigan-Dumas. “There is a vulnerability in that. You’re literally not wearing too many clothes. It’s all out there and you’re hoping it all comes out on the day.

“There is risk in that which athletes take. Any other business might not take that risk but athletes do it every day.

“If it doesn’t work out they have to deal with it. If it does work out, it’s great. It takes a lot to do that.”

McGettigan-Dumas experienced the full range of emotions in 2008. Her first round run was the “dream race”. She registered a season’s best time of 9:28.92.

Forty-eight hours later and she was more or less 27 seconds slower and wondering what the hell had happened.

It was only when she returned to Wicklow and the streets were lined to welcome her home that the bigger picture began to reveal itself and she had the idea to launch the ‘Dare to Believe’ programme aimed at bringing the Games into the classroom.

“I was being asked to go into schools and I realised this isn’t just about me being disappointed with the final. It is about them watching someone from Wicklow on the screen and wearing the Irish vest.

“That was a shock to me and it was a beautiful thing to have that community support. With time and perspective, I realised that you are giving back to the community in a way. You are showing what people can do.

“They are taking from that and there is a virtuous cycle from seeing somebody from your town or country performing at that level. I look back now and realise I had a part in that, that there was something bigger than me, even if I am still trying to process it for myself.”

The early results filtering through from the Olympic Stadium yesterday only confirmed the evidence built up over decades. Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan, and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner are fine runners but none made it beyond their 800m heats.

All of which makes Thomas Barr’s achievement in Brazil, where he came within a whisker of medalling, all the more astonishing.

“In terms of finals and medals, that’s such a hard hard thing to do,” says O’Rourke.

“The last time we got a medal in track was 2000 with Sonia. There’s a reason for that. The world of track and field has incredible depth. It’s one of the most competitive sports in the world.

“So expectations of medals, I would be trying to reduce those but you look at where a person is at and where that leaves them globally. At the same time, I am going to be critical. If you are on the start line there then your aim should be to run your best in that year.

“Anything less than that you should walk away wondering why it didn’t go that way. Right now we have a few athletes capable of making finals but I also think it will be an incredibly fast Olympics because the year without racing has elevated standards.”

As if they weren’t rarified enough.