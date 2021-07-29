After thousands of football internationals, champions leagues ties and bread and butter league fixtures; 10 previous Olympic games as well as hundreds of athletics meets; the odd GAA match; millions of metaphors; dozens of goals conceded due to premature chicken counting; and countless displays of sophisticated foreign language pronunciation; George Hamilton finally clocked up one first last night — he called an Irish Olympic gold.

And naturally George found the words.

And as the nation held its breath 250 metres from home, George cranked up a gear as much as Skibbereen boys in the leading boat.

And here is how George called them home.

"Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy now have a decisive lead of a canvas. And they're on their way.

"250 metres to go and history is being made in Tokyo. it's Ireland from Germany for the gold medal in the lightweight men's double sculls.

"McCarthy and O'Donovan writing history for Ireland.

"Never before has Ireland won a gold medal in rowing. And this is going to be another historic day in the water for Irish rowing.

"As Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan come home in front, their long consistent unbeaten record continued when it mattered most.

"They're home and hosed. They're ahead by a length. It's Ireland from Germany, history is made on the water in Tokyo.

"Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan win gold.

"Gold for Ireland, gold for Ireland, silver for Germany, and the Italians come home in third place.

"And that is one more chapter of magnificence from the men from county Cork.

"Brilliant, sheer brilliance.

"No drama, no crisis, just one, two, three, quarters of the race. And when it mattered, they hit the front.

"When they got to the line, there was more than a length in it and that is as decisive as you could wish. 6 minutes 6.43 seconds was the winning time. It is not about records. It is about metal.

"The most precious metal of all is gold and that will soon be in the possession of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan. Irish Olympic champions.

"How wonderful it is to be able to say that."