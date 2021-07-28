Grand-niece of former Taoiseach wins historic Olympic silver for Hong Kong

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey claimed Hong Kong's first-ever Olympic swimming medal
Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Team Hong Kong poses with the silver medal for the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on day five of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Picture: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 09:40

Hong Kong won their first-ever Olympic swimming medal on Wednesday - and the woman who took home the silver has a familiar name for Irish viewers.

Australian star Ariarne Titmus took the gold in the women’s 200m freestyle in Tokyo ahead of Siobhan Bernadette Haughey - a grand-niece of former Taoiseach Charles.

Haughey, 23, was born in Hong Kong and her father, Darach is the son of the former Taoiseach's brother.

The 2013 world junior champion is competing in her second Games having won her heat in Rio.

Haughey will be looking to make it a collection this week as takes part in the heats of the women’s 100m freestyle on Wednesday while also in the pool for Friday's 50m freestyle.

