Olympics day 5: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day five of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Wednesday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of a busy day's action for Ireland's Olympians.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

0:20 Rowing – Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne – Men’s Double Sculls Final B

1:30 Rugby Sevens – Ireland v Kenya – Men’s Placing 9-10

1:50 Rowing – Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty – Women’s Four Final A

1:50 Shooting – Derek Burnett – Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1 From

3:00 Judo – Michaela Polleres (AUT) v Megan Fletcher (IRL) - Women’s -70kg Elimination Round of 32

3:30 Rowing – Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy - Lightweight Men’s Double Semi-Final A/B

3:40 Rowing – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen - Lightweight Women’s Double Semi-Final A/B

4:05 Sailing – Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – 49er class Races

4:15 Hockey – Germany v Ireland – Women’s Pool A, Game 3

4:20 Rowing – Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley, Women’s Pair, Semi-Final A/B

4:36 Boxing – Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov (UZB) v Kurt Walker (IRL), Men’s Feather Round of 16

6:00 Cycling – Nicolas Roche – Men’s Individual Time Trial

10:18 Boxing – Aoife O’Rourke (IRL) v Qian Li (CHN), Women’s Middle Round of 16

10:40 Badminton – Tzu-Wei Wang (TPE) v Nhat Nguyen (IRL) – Men’s Singles Group Play

11:36 Swimming – Mona McSharry - Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Heat

Team Ireland results

Robert Dickson, right, and Sean Waddilove of Ireland cross the finish line ahead of Great Britain in race 1 of the 49er Men's class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

BOXING

Men’s Welterweight (63-69kg) – Aidan Walsh (IRL) Vs Albert Mengue Ayissi (CMR), win for IRL 5-0 by unanimous decision

RUGBY SEVENS

Pool C, Game 3: Kenya 7-12 Ireland

Men’s Placing 9-12: Ireland 31-0 Republic of Korea

SAILING

Laser Radial, Race 5: Annalise Murphy, 9th

Race 6: Annalise Murphy, 10th (moves to 20th overall)

49er Class Race 1: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 1st

SWIMMING

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final: Mona McSharry, 8th with a time of 1:06.94

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats – Darragh Greene finished 23rd with 2.11.09

Men’s 4 X 200m Freestyle Heats – Jack McMillan, Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Shane Ryan finished 14th with a time of 7.15.48

Men’s 800m Freestyle Heats – Daniel Wiffen finished 14th with 7:51.65 (PB)

TRIATHLON

Women’s Individual – Carolyn Hayes, 23rd with 2:02:10

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action including Ireland's rowers, Ireland v Germany in hockey, Nicolas Roche in the men’s cycling time trial, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in sailing, Derek Burnett in men’s trap shooting, Megan Fletcher in women’s judo, and Kurt Walker's boxing bout. There's also coverage of the 3m synchro diving final.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage of swimmer Mona McSharry in the women’s 200m breaststroke, Nhat Nguyen in men’s badminton, and boxer Aoife O'Rourke, plus the individual dressage at Equestrian Park.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

Conditions playing their part, we should see the first-ever surfing Olympic medals awarded on day five, among a total of 23. There will also be first Olympic medals in 3x3 basketball. Two sets of medals will also be awarded on the roads with the cycling time trials, while the men's gymnastics all-around final takes the show in the evening.

Baseball will also mark its return to the Olympic Games with the opening game at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

Artistic gymnastics

11.15-14.10: M all-around Final

3x3 basketball

9.00-11.20: M/W semis; 12.45-13.15: W Bronze Medal Match; 13.15-13.45: M Bronze Medal Match; 13.55-14.25: W Gold Medal Match; 14.25-15.35: M Gold Medal Match

Cycling road

3.30-5.00: W individual time trial; 6.00-9.40: M individual time trial

Diving

7.00-8.00: M synchronised 3m springboard final

Equestrian

9.30-13.25: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

Fencing

10.30-11.20: M sabre team Bronze Medal Match; 11.30-12.20: M sabre team Gold Medal Match

Judo

9.00-10.08: W -70kg/M -90kg repechage/semis; 10.08-10.28: W -70kg Contest for Bronze; 10.28-10.39: W -70kg Final; 10.39-10.59: M -90kg Contest for Bronze; 10.59-11.10: M -90kg Final

Rowing

0.30-3.00: W/M double sculls Final A, W/M four Final A, M/W quadruple sculls Final A

Rugby

1.00-4.00: M placing 7-8, 5-6, Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match

Swimming

2.30-5.05: W 200 free Final, M 200 fly Final, W 200IM Final, W 1500 free Final

Weightlifting

11.50-14.00: M 73 kg Group A

Also of interest

Baseball

4.00-7.00: Group A (Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium): Dominican Republic v Japan

Basketball

5.40-7.40: M Group A: United States v Iran

Swimming

2.30-5.05: M 100 free semis, W 200 fly semis, M 200 breast semis; 1900-2130: W 100 free, M 200 back, W 200 breast, M 200IM, W 4x200 free relay heats

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.