A day in the bog: How Mona McSharry's family counted down the hours to her Olympic final

At exactly 3.17 this morning a bleary-eyed nation watched Sligo’s Mona McSharry compete in the Olympic Breaststroke 100m final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

Back at her family home in Grange her mum Viola, dad Aidan were watching with her brother Mouric, 18, and sister Luca, 12, in the company of an RTÉ TV crew who would facilitate a live link to Dublin after the race.

The McSharry family who are quiet, reserved people would be known for not making a fuss and just tend to get on with things.

They know that Mona’s remarkable achievement in making the final would prompt huge media interest, so they played their part and they let the world into their home.

But they do like their own space. They march to their own beat, best explained by the fact that less than four hours after the final, Viola had made the 20-minute trip with her son Mouric and daughter Luca to Ballyshannon Leisure Centre where both trained from 6.45am with their Marlins Swim Club colleagues.

As the country got itself in a frazzle waiting for the final, they did the most normal thing in the world for them - they went to the bog.

“Well, Aidan’s father, Paddy, was anxious to get the turf home because we all knew the weather was breaking, so that’s what we did," reveals Viola. "We went to the bog and we filled two very large trailer loads of turf and brought them home; job done, turf in the shed, bone dry.

“That’s us. We were in a beautiful place just under Ben Bulben, there was a nice bit of a breeze, no midges, a bit misty and as we were leaving, a skiff of rain was starting to fall. Our timing was good!

“We had a normal day - other than a video call to Mona and texting her regularly today, there is nothing we can do for Mona, we might as well carry on. She has her pre-race routine too, my view would be to keep it normal.”

McSharry ahead of the race. Picture: Giorgio Scala

She adds: “We have always saved the turf, we have routines. Mona has her routine too for Tokyo or any meet, there are things she does without thinking. Why would we or Mona change our way of doing things? You have to get on with life too, keep it calm. That is how we are.

“Maybe that’s the German coming out in me,” she laughs.

Viola is originally from Meinerzhagen, a small town near Cologne. She has been living on a permanent basis in Grange since 1994 and her husband Aidan runs a local plumbing contract business - AMS Plumbing & Heating Specialists.

Family is all-important. Grace Meade explains how she became her coach because the family wanted one day off, a Sunday, to be together:

Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“I fell into the position in a way. Mona had been training with a group of kids on a Sunday and that wasn’t suitable for the McSharry family. They wanted Sunday as a family day. I agreed with them, family is number one. If you don't have the support of family it won't work, they have to be happy.

“So, I offered to do the Sunday session on a Monday. It just took off from there.”

At just 20 years of age and already an Olympic finalist, Mona will get stronger and faster. But change, don't bet on it.