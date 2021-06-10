Galway's Sive Brassil eases into women’s final at Pentathlon World Championships

Ireland’s Sive Brassil eased into the women’s individual final at the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Championships in Cairo – keeping alive her hopes of reaching the Tokyo Olympics.
The Galway pentathlete, 27, finished 13th in her qualification group with 973 points to rank 21st among the 68 competing athletes and claim one of the 36 berths in the final on Saturday.
Brassil managed 16 victories from her 33 fencing bouts, placing 21st in her group before a swimming time of 2:18.64 (seventh fastest) elevated her to 18th overall.
She rose to the challenge in the Laser Run, clocking the eighth-fastest time of 13:21 in the intense heat of the Egyptian capital.
Brassil needs a strong performance on Saturday to boost her position in the UIPM Olympic World Rankings enough to earn her place alongside Natalya Coyle at the rescheduled Tokyo Games. A medal would result in automatic qualification.