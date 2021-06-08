A third of clubs express no confidence in Motorsports Ireland

Disquiet amongst grassroots members has grown in recent months, fuelled by a controversial email written by a high-ranking official in February 2020 and which leaked onto social media
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 17:36
Martin Walsh

A third of Motorsports Ireland’s clubs have expressed no confidence in their governing body.

Disquiet amongst grassroots members has grown in recent months, fuelled by a controversial email written by a high-ranking official in February 2020 and which leaked onto social media last April. The tone and content of the mail was hugely disparaging to clubs and their members.

Given the terminology, many believed the text was a hoax, but an unsigned statement published on the Motorsport Ireland website in late April confirmed that the email had been circulated through social media. It said it was the personal opinion of that member.

It is understood that the official who wrote the controversial mail has since resigned at a Motor Sport Council (MSC) meeting during which his replacement was also announced. Clubs are also concerned by Motorsports Ireland’s document on rally formats.

Following on from the revelations, clubs held several meetings on Zoom with some 10 Munster-based clubs, all members of the Association of Munster Motor Clubs (AMMC), and at least one other club, all passing motions of no confidence in the MSC and/or in the governance of the sport.

Another club has also informed the MSC of their dissatisfaction.

Apparently, all motions were since forwarded to the IMF (Irish Motorsport Federation) and the Irish Examiner understands that the chairperson of the clubs (and two directors) have been invited (individually) to meet three named representatives of that eight-person group at a specific time at MI headquarters this Saturday.

Three other members of the IMF will also be in attendance. Rather than travel, some clubs are requesting a Zoom meeting to facilitate the process.

The Irish Examiner made efforts to contact Motor Sport Council chairman and president of Motorsport Ireland John Naylor, but all were unsuccessful.

