Thomas Barr and Michelle Finn secure automatic Olympic qualification

Waterford's Barr clocks seasonal best in 400m hurdles while Cork star Finn clocks new personal best in 300m steeplechase
Thomas Barr and Michelle Finn secure automatic Olympic qualification

Leeavale athlete Michelle Finn took nine seconds off her personal best in the 3,000m steeplechase in Finland. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 21:03
Cathal Dennehy

Thomas Barr and Michelle Finn turned in two stunning performances at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, this evening, with both securing automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

Barr clocked a huge season’s best of 48.39 to beat Estonia’s Rasmus Magi, his fastest ever time outside a championship and his quickest since winning a European bronze medal in 2018.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” said Barr. “I thought if everything went right, 48-mid was where I was at but I’ve felt my rhythm come back quickly and I felt really strong over the last few hurdles. It was a brilliant race.” 

Barr finished fourth in the 2016 Olympic final and he’s hopeful he can again challenge for a podium position in Tokyo.

“Normally I’m still only warming up at this time of year. Considering how compressed this season was, I didn’t have much room for error so I’m back on the horse just in time. Since Rio the 400m hurdles has gotten a lot harder, but in an Olympic final, or in any major championship final, anything can happen, so if I’m there or thereabouts, I’ll be ready to mop up the spillage.” 

Michelle Finn turned in the performance of her life in the 3000m steeplechase, the 31-year-old Cork athlete taking nine seconds off her best to finish second in 9:29.25. It moved her second on the Irish all-time list and was just one second outside Roisin McGettigan’s national record.

“I definitely thought I could run under 9:30 but I never knew when I could do it and I was like, ‘please, just do it before the Olympics,’” said Finn. “It was definitely overdue but I’m so happy. Every time I talk to (the media) after the race I feel like I’m so disappointed and almost trying to avoid you, but I’ve been disappointed for a reason. I’m happy I finally ran the time I knew I should be running for ages.” 

Nadia Power was disappointed with her fifth-place finish in the women’s 800m, the Dubliner clocking 2:02.10 in a race won by Kenya’s Mary Moraa in 1:59.95.

“It was okay, but I still can’t figure out why I can’t go faster,” she said. “But it’s alright, it’ll come. Training is really good, but it’s taking its time to show.”

In Prague, Louise Shanahan had a strong run over 800m, clocking 2:01.99 to finish third with fellow Irishwoman Georgie Hartigan just behind with 2:02.13.

More in this section

Swim Ireland to appeal after Olympic invite rescinded Swim Ireland to appeal after Olympic invite rescinded
Ireland v Scotland - Women's EuroHockey Championships - Pool A Ireland's patient approach enough to set up crunch Euros showdown with Spain
Emmet Brennan celebrates qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after winning the box-off 7/6/2021 Emmet Brennan wins box-off to claim Olympic place
Jack McMillan on his way to finishing 3rd 23/5/2021

Fina investigating error as Swim Ireland challenge Olympic U-turn

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up