Thomas Barr and Michelle Finn secure automatic Olympic qualification

Thomas Barr and Michelle Finn turned in two stunning performances at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, this evening, with both securing automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

Barr clocked a huge season’s best of 48.39 to beat Estonia’s Rasmus Magi, his fastest ever time outside a championship and his quickest since winning a European bronze medal in 2018.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” said Barr. “I thought if everything went right, 48-mid was where I was at but I’ve felt my rhythm come back quickly and I felt really strong over the last few hurdles. It was a brilliant race.”

Barr finished fourth in the 2016 Olympic final and he’s hopeful he can again challenge for a podium position in Tokyo.

“Normally I’m still only warming up at this time of year. Considering how compressed this season was, I didn’t have much room for error so I’m back on the horse just in time. Since Rio the 400m hurdles has gotten a lot harder, but in an Olympic final, or in any major championship final, anything can happen, so if I’m there or thereabouts, I’ll be ready to mop up the spillage.”

Michelle Finn turned in the performance of her life in the 3000m steeplechase, the 31-year-old Cork athlete taking nine seconds off her best to finish second in 9:29.25. It moved her second on the Irish all-time list and was just one second outside Roisin McGettigan’s national record.

“I definitely thought I could run under 9:30 but I never knew when I could do it and I was like, ‘please, just do it before the Olympics,’” said Finn. “It was definitely overdue but I’m so happy. Every time I talk to (the media) after the race I feel like I’m so disappointed and almost trying to avoid you, but I’ve been disappointed for a reason. I’m happy I finally ran the time I knew I should be running for ages.”

Nadia Power was disappointed with her fifth-place finish in the women’s 800m, the Dubliner clocking 2:02.10 in a race won by Kenya’s Mary Moraa in 1:59.95.

“It was okay, but I still can’t figure out why I can’t go faster,” she said. “But it’s alright, it’ll come. Training is really good, but it’s taking its time to show.”

In Prague, Louise Shanahan had a strong run over 800m, clocking 2:01.99 to finish third with fellow Irishwoman Georgie Hartigan just behind with 2:02.13.