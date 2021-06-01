Irish boxing team jets to Paris for final Olympic qualifier

Gytis Lisinskas will round-out Ireland’s nine-strong representation at this week’s final Olympic boxing qualifier in Paris, the Galway man having been selected in place of retired super-heavyweight compatriot Dean Gardiner.

Four-time national elite titlist Gardiner has opted to forego his Tokyo ambitions to instead focus on third-level education, with Lisinskas now permitted to compete in his stead.

There will be no substitute for long-time podium hopeful Michael Nevin, however, the 2019 European medallist’s withdrawal having been officially confirmed by the IABA.

Unlike Gardiner, Nevin had already represented Ireland in the qualifying process for these postponed games and thus cannot be replaced.

Of those still in Olympic contention, six men and three women will don the green vest through this preliminary bracket, which runs from Friday [June 4] to Tuesday.

Team Captain Brendan Irvine is included in that number.

The flyweight hopeful, a sole survivor from Rio 2016, has already booked his return ticket for this summer’s Olympiad but will be keen to get rounds under his belt as he sets about securing a podium finish in Japan.

For his part, 2019 European champion Kurt Walker has also already cemented his Olympic position courtesy of his ranking in the featherweight division.

High hopes surround Kellie Harrington as well, the Dubliner having showcased her international credentials when she picked up gold at the 2018 World Championships.

Harrington made her ring return in February after a protracted injury lay-off in 2019 was followed up by the pandemic-disrupted calendar of 2020.

The 31-year-old, along with George Bates and Michaela Walsh, requires just one victory to be guaranteed Olympic qualification.

Emmet Brennan and Aidan Walsh will need to have their hands raised in prospective quarter-finals this weekend to avoid last-chance box-offs, while Kirill Afanasev and European champion Aoife O’Rourke need two wins apiece to make the grade.

Come what may, the eventual Olympic boxing team will be hopeful of bouncing back from the controversy-stricken games endured by their predecessors in 2016.

Those Rio games amounted to the first time in 12 years that Ireland failed to secure a medal in the ring.

This summer’s showpiece is still slated to begin on July 23, that despite a groundswell of opposition in the Far East as Japan battles a surge in Covid-19 cases.

IRELAND BOXING SQUAD FOR FINAL OLYMPIC QUALIFIER: Michaela Walsh [57kg], Kellie Harrington [60kg], Aoife O’Rourke [75kg], Brendan Irvine [52kg], George Bates [63kg], Aidan Walsh [69kg], Emmet Brennan [81kg], Kirill Afanasev [91kg], Gytis Lisinskas [91kg+]