Irish fours keep Olympic qualification dream alive

The Irish team of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh led from start to finish
Irish fours keep Olympic qualification dream alive

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty won a silver medal at the European Rowing Championships at Varese in Italy. 

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 13:48
Colm O’Connor

The Irish women’s four produced a flawless performance when winning their heat at the World Rowing final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne.

More than 400 rowers from 49 countries are chasing Tokyo 2020 berths in the 14 Olympic classes at the scenic Swiss venue.

The Irish team of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh justified their pre-race favouritism when leading from start to finish and booking their place in the final.

That final was originally due to take place on Monday but poor weather conditions have forced event organisers to bring the finals forward to Sunday.

The lightweight women's double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen also won their head and now progress to an A/B semi-final while Daire Lynch will race in a repechage having come home third in the single scull heat.

More in this section

CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021 Martin charges into top 10 after eventful day at Giro d’Italia
Tommy McCarthy celebrates his victory 18/11/2017 Tommy McCarthy: 'Any time the police would come past, everyone would come out throwing bricks'
A general view of hockey 16/1/2009 Dublin GAA nutritionist Irwin to manage Irish men's hockey side
#rowing#olympics
Daire Lynch on his way to finishing fifth 9/4/2021

Irish rowers chasing final tickets for Tokyo Olympics 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up