Irish fours keep Olympic qualification dream alive

The Irish women’s four produced a flawless performance when winning their heat at the World Rowing final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne.
More than 400 rowers from 49 countries are chasing Tokyo 2020 berths in the 14 Olympic classes at the scenic Swiss venue.
The Irish team of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh justified their pre-race favouritism when leading from start to finish and booking their place in the final.
That final was originally due to take place on Monday but poor weather conditions have forced event organisers to bring the finals forward to Sunday.
The lightweight women's double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen also won their head and now progress to an A/B semi-final while Daire Lynch will race in a repechage having come home third in the single scull heat.