Micheál Martin: No homecoming fight for Katie Taylor

All of Taylor's 18 professional fights have been in the UK or the United States
Micheál Martin: No homecoming fight for Katie Taylor

Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 20:59
Joel Slattery

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he can't see Katie Taylor having a homecoming fight in Ireland any time soon.

Taylor maintained her unbeaten professional record at the weekend, beating Natasha Jonas to retain the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight titles.

All of Taylor's 18 professional fights have been in the UK or the United States - and Mr Martin said that there may not be a homecoming any time soon due to safety concerns.

The Taoiseach said that advice from the gardaí is that it is not safe to host a big professional fight in Dublin.

In 2016, there was a shooting at the Regency Hotel in the capital at the weigh-in for a professional boxing event.

"I don't believe we can see it any time soon," he said in an interview with Off The Ball. "I can't see it.

"It's very problematic at the moment."

Meanwhile, Mr Martin also said that he hopes to see supporters back in stadiums this summer - but says public health officials are "not enthusiastic” about antigen tests.

With under-age players returning to training last week, Mr Martin said there was a worry about people's mental health as non-elite adults prepare to return to playing fields.

While Leinster Rugby had an offer to host a trial match with supporters was turned down the Taoiseach said there are plans being developed to get people back into stands.

Minister Jack Chambers is working with public health officials on “extensive protocols” to get people back attending games.

“We will be trialing some events, you’re probably looking at July,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin added that while adult games at non-elite level are set to resume next month, there are no immediate plans for indoor sports like basketball to resume.

“The summer is going to be outdoors,” he confirmed.

More in this section

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day 17 - The Crucible Superb Mark Selby claims fourth world title in front of Crucible full house
Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day 17 - The Crucible Mark Selby retains three-frame lead over Shaun Murphy to close in on world title
Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day 16 - The Crucible Mark Selby takes control in second session of final against Shaun Murphy
Youth Olympic Games - Day 7

Irish diver Tanya Watson makes history by qualifying for Olympic Games 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up