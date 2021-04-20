Swimming: Mona McSharry among Irish quartet to hit Olympic standard

Four Irish swimmers have clocked up the Olympic qualifying time during the Irish National Team Trials in Dublin today.

Mona McSharry starred once again as the Sligo swimmer, along with Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle), Shane Ryan (100m Backstroke) and Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke) had all gone under the FINA Olympic Consideration Time (OCT) in the morning heats.

McSharry and Greene were both under that time again McSharry lowered her newly minted Irish Record knocking .68 seconds off her morning’s time of 1:06.97.

“Seeing 1.06 on the board is just overwhelming, it is just so good,” said McSharry.

‘It’s still sinking in, but I am excited to go and jump around my apartment for a little while. Sometimes you can forget to live in it for a minute, so I am definitely going to work on that today, because I have been striving for this for so long.

"I think it just shows I was free to race and not worry about the time," McSharry added. "I was working on trying something a little bit different. It was a completely different race strategy to this morning, and it just worked to my advantage.

"It was really nice to have the opportunity to experience that and test it out and see if it worked. I am going to go home and analyse the 100, but honestly I’m really happy with how I competed in the 100 and I have done the job I came here to do."

In that 100m Breaststroke, National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne finished second to McSharry, moving closer to the consideration time of 1:07.07 in 1:07.58 and will have one more opportunity at it in tomorrow’s final.

Danielle Hill impressed in the 100m Backstroke with a new Irish Senior Record of 1:00.48. The Larne swimmer knocked .42 off her previous best of 1:00.90 and is now just .23 off the Olympic standard.

Hill has another chance to hit the magic number in Wednesday evening’s final.

Teenager Eoin Corby took another step on the road to Tokyo and now just needs to cut 0.23 seconds off his time to meet the Olympic standard after swimming a personal best today Darragh Greene, having swam a new Irish record, will be the top seed for tomorrow’s final.

Jack McMillan will also go in search of the OCT in the 200m Freestyle Wednesday. The Bangor man won his semi-final but will need to beat his personal best to qualify for Tokyo.