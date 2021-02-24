Welsh Open champion Jordan Brown whitewashed as John Higgins hits top form

The Antrim native became the lowest-ranked winner of a ranking event in over a quarter of a century when he beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in a final-frame decider on Sunday
Welsh Open champion Jordan Brown whitewashed as John Higgins hits top form

John Higgins, pictured, whitewashed Jordan Brown (Adam Davy/PA)

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 17:33
Mark Staniforth

Jordan Brown was served a painful reminder of the reality of top-level snooker after being whitewashed by John Higgins in the first round of the Players Championship in Milton Keynes.

Brown became the lowest-ranked winner of a ranking event in over a quarter of a century when he beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in a final-frame decider in the Welsh Open on Sunday.

But there was no sign of the Antrim 33-year-old repeating the feat as he was thumped 6-0 by the veteran Scot, who got off to an extraordinary start with breaks of 122, 133 and 121 in the first three frames.

Higgins was on his way to a fourth straight hundred when he ran out of position on the black on a break of 57 in the next frame, which finally enabled shell-shocked Brown to get some table time.

Brown, who had looked largely nerveless during his historic run at Celtic Manor, in which he also accounted for Mark Selby in the quarter-finals, missed a straight-forward frame-ball pink in the fifth.

Higgins briefly threatened to round off his imposing display with a maximum before going astray on 48, but he completed the job to move into the last eight at the expense of the Northern Irishman.

Higgins said: “I was really happy with that and I don’t think I could have hit the ball any better in those first three frames.

“It was difficult for Jordan. He hit such a high winning the Welsh and he probably came out and felt really flat out there.”

Higgins will face Mark Selby in the last eight after the latter produced a strong finish to see off Welshman Mark Williams 6-4.

Williams appeared to hold the upper-hand at 2-0 and 4-3 but Selby rallied with consecutive breaks of 78, 73 and 64 to wrap up victory.

More in this section

England v Ireland - Second One Day International - Royal London Series - Ageas Bowl Ireland internationals join Munster Reds ahead of new cricket season
Leon Reid 24/2/2021 Leon Reid leading pushback against racism and online trolls
Announcement of the Irish Paralympic Team for the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games Covid prompts Paralympics Ireland to look even further outside the box
milton keynespa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
Minsk 2019 - 2nd European Games - Day 6

Aoife O’Rourke books last-eight place at Strandja multi nations

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up