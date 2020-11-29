Romain Grosjean leaps away from burning car after horror crash in Bahrain

Haas driver Romain Grosjean crashed early on (Hamad Mohammed/AP)

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 14:43
Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Bahrain

Romain Grosjean miraculously survived a huge crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix when his car hit the wall and burst into flames.

Frenchman Grosjean, 34, veered off the track after just three corners, hitting the barriers with an impact registering at 53G.

The sport held its breath as the TV cameras cut away from the flashpoint and the race was immediately stopped.

But Grosjean’s Haas team reported that the driver was out of the cockpit.

He was then pictured sitting in the medical car before gingerly heading towards a stretcher.

