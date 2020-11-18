Judd Trump hits 147 in second-round rout at Northern Ireland Open

The Northern Ireland Open has been moved to England because of coronavirus restrictions
Judd Trump hits 147 in second-round rout at Northern Ireland Open

Judd Trump made the clearance during his second-round match in Milton Keynes (John Walton/PA)

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 15:48
PA Sport Staff

Defending champion Judd Trump hit his fifth career maximum break at the Northern Ireland Open on Wednesday.

The world number one made the 147 clearance in the third frame of a 4-0 victory over 16-year-old Gao Yang in the second round in Milton Keynes.

It was a brilliant performance from Trump, who hit two other century breaks during the match.

The 31-year-old first achieved the feat in 2013 while his most recent maximum prior to this event came at the German Masters in 2018.

Trump, who has beaten Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final for the last two years, will take on Belgian Luca Brecel in the third round.

The Northern Ireland Open was moved to England because of coronavirus restrictions.

More in this section

New heights: Belgian racing pigeon nets record €1.6m at auction New heights: Belgian racing pigeon nets record €1.6m at auction
Buccaneers Panthers Football Tom Brady responds in style to inspire Tampa Bay to victory
Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II - MGM Grand Tyson Fury delays return to the ring until 2021
milton keynespa-sourceplace: uk
Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez - Undisputed Lightweight Championship

Over 2 million people tune in to watch Katie Taylor world title fight

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up