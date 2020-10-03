Cycling: Ben Healy takes national honours in Limerick 

Ben Healy stormed to a dominant victory at the Senior Men’s National Championships in Limerick today.

Healy, took charge of the race from almost the first pedal stroke breaking loose from a pack of the country’s best riders to lead from the front for the duration of the 155km course.

Fresh from his U23 victory in Thursday’s Time Trial, Healy rode a faultless race in blazing sunshine, over the rolling terrain of the Knockaderry, Co Limerick course.

He set off in a two-man break on the first lap, with Darnell Moore, setting a blistering pace over the course and establishing an ever-increasing lead over the pursuing peloton.

The difficult chase saw multiple pursuing groups form and then break apart as the early pace demolished many riders’ early efforts.

As the finish neared Healy put further pressure on the climb to Knockaderry, dropping his breakaway companion.

It was then time for Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb) to attempt a last gasp effort to bridge across, roaring through the start-finish straight on the penultimate lap.

His efforts came to little and the in-form Healy, at just 20-years-old, showed sublime composure and secured the victory.

Ben Healy: 'I was riding very hard, there were personal best numbers for me today. It has been a fantastic few days'

The U23 title also saw Healy crowned as champion finishing almost five minutes ahead of his nearest rival.

“I went away on the first lap and I was really just banking on them sitting up, it never really did but I held a minute for most of the race and it wasn’t until the last laps that I was able to pull out a bit more," Healy said.

“I was riding very hard, there were personal best numbers for me today. It has been a fantastic few days, I came here wanting to do well and I have achieved everything I could have hoped for.

Roche said that he was disappointed but congratulated Ben Healy on his victory.

“Once again mixed feelings at the finish, I am happy for Ben. He really did a perfect race, he rode smart – he knew the bunch would mark me down and went for most of the day."

Earlier, in the Junior Men’s Race Ronan O’Connor of Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club took a solo victory.