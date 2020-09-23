Los Angeles Chargers quarterback out after doctor accidentally 'punctured his lung'

Tyrod Taylor missed the game after an injection went wrong (Bryan Woolston/AP)

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 23:27 PM
PA Sport Staff

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has defended the doctor who reportedly punctured the lung of the team’s quarterback before Sunday’s game.

Tyrod Taylor was receiving a pain-killing injection to aid a rib injury ahead of the clash with the Kansas City Chiefs when the incident happened, according to a report on the NFL’s website.

The NFL Players Association’s assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah has confirmed the organisation is investigating the event.

But at a press conference on Wednesday streamed by the Chargers, Lynn said: “I’m not angry at all. It happens. I can’t go into details about it but it was complications with a shot.

“Nobody’s perfect. The doctor’s a good man. It was just unfortunate.”

Lynn added that Taylor was “feeling fine” and was helping the team prepare for the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but he would not be playing.

He was replaced at the last minute against the Chiefs by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who impressed in his first NFL appearance in an overtime defeat to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

