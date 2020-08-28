Glen Durrant stretches Premier League advantage as Peter Wright slips up

Glen Durrant opened up a four-point lead in the Unibet Premier League with a feisty victory over Gerwyn Price.

There was plenty of edge on the oche between the two men as Durrant took a 4-1 lead.

Price fought back to reduce the deficit to one, but Durrant pulled away to win 8-4.

A feisty affair there up on stage as Glen Durrant remains top of the Premier League with a superb 8-4 victory over Gerwyn Price!

It was Durrant’s seventh win in 10 games, with two draws, and he was boosted further as closest challenger Peter Wright lost 8-5 to Gary Anderson.

Wright started in blistering fashion and took a 5-2 lead with the help of 11 and 12-dart legs.

Both players averaged 101 in a high-scoring shoot-out, but Anderson won six legs on the spin to move into the all-important top four.

It's six legs on the spin for Gary Anderson who consolidates his place in the top four with a stunning 8-5 victory over his World Cup partner Peter Wright!

Both players averaged over 101 in that, incredible standard!





Michael Van Gerwen also moved in to the top four with an 8-6 win over Nathan Aspinall.

The three-time world champion has been out of sorts lately and was in trouble again at 4-1 down.

But the Dutchman found his range and replied by winning the next four legs.

Here's the results from Night Ten of the @unibet Premier League...





Aspinall levelled at 5-5 but Van Gerwen won the next three, finishing in style with a 13-dart leg, to elbow the Englishman out of the top four.

Michael Smith joined Aspinall on 11 points from 10 games by comfortably beating Daryl Gurney 7-3.

Smith and Aspinall trail Wright, Van Gerwen and Anderson by one point in what is shaping up to be a tight race for the top four.