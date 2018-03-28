Home»Sport»Soccer

Munster coy on Dries Swanepoel speculation

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Munster Rugby were last night remaining tight-lipped over reports in South Africa that Bulls centre Dries Swanepoel is set to sign a short-term deal with the province.

A move for Swanepoel, a former Junior Springbok who plays primarily at inside centre, would make perfect sense given Munster’s midfield issues with Jaco Taute and Chris Farrell sidelined long-term and a backline similarly ravaged by injuries.

Fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal and Grand Slam-winning Ireland wing Keith Earls are also out of this Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon at Thomond Park while back-three stars Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway are also rated only 50/50 chances of passing fit to face the French side.

Furthermore, if centre Rory Scannell is be considered he must this week complete return to play protocols following his failure to return from a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) during the second half of Munster’s PRO14 win over Scarlets last Saturday.

Any move for Swanepoel, 25, would come too late for the European showdown this weekend with squads for the quarter-finals finalised last week under competition rules but the arrival of a physical centre with Super Rugby experience would give the Munster backline a much-needed boost for the run-in to the Guinness PRO14 play-offs.

Munster depart for a 12-day, two-game tour of South Africa on Monday, where they will play PRO14 games against the Southern Kings in George on Saturday, April 7 and then Conference A play-off rivals the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein the following Friday.

Johann van Graan’s side lie second in their Conference, six points clear of the Cheetahs in third with three games remaining. Munster’s final game of the regular season is at home to interprovincial rivals Ulster at Thomond Park on the last weekend in April.

With Glasgow Warriors already qualified for the play-offs, 12 points clear at the top of Conference A and heading for a home semi-final, Munster need to stay clear of the Cheetahs if they are to secure a home berth in the semi-final qualifiers as the second-placed conference finisher.

A third-place finish would send them on the road for a semi-final qualifier against the runner-up in Conference B, currently Scarlets.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Oh for some of Leinster’s strength in depth in Munster

Ian Keatley: ‘We’re not going to go out and out-muscle a team like Toulon’

Munster ‘must go where others aren’t prepared to go’

Zebo and Conway get fitness deadline

More in this Section

Munster ‘must go where others aren’t prepared to go’

Zebo and Conway get fitness deadline

Date with Saracens long overdue for Sexton

Toulon sweat on Guirado


Breaking Stories

Lionel Messi watches Isco score hat-trick as Spain hit Argentina for six

England denied win after VAR verdict awards Italy penalty

Winner deep into injury time leaves Ireland's U21s three points behind table-toppers Germany in Euro qualifiers

Matt Phillips opens Scotland account as McLeish claims first win of second reign

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 24, 2018

    • 2
    • 17
    • 24
    • 25
    • 35
    • 40
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »