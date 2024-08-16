Keeling ignores 'next Rory' talk but takes share of lead at Irish Amateur Close 

“Pretty solid” was how Seán Keeling described his opening six-under 66 on day one of the AIG Irish Men's Amateur Close Championship, an understated estimation of an impressive bogey-free round which has the young Roganstown golfer sharing top spot with fellow Irish underage international Thomas Abom (Edmonstown).

Keeling came to Dun Laoghaire in fantastic form having gone unbeaten in Scotland when contributing to Ireland’s title winning performance at the Women's and Men's Home Internationals, and he picked up right where he left off, making four birdies in his opening nine holes.

The Flogas Irish Boys’ Amateur Open champion settled into a rhythm on the back nine, with consecutive pars all the way up to 17 where he carded his fifth birdie of the day, before finishing off with a chip in for birdie on the last.

“Good start. Pretty solid, made no mistakes so yeah happy enough, can’t complain, just go out the next few days and do the same again,” said Keeling.

Earlier in the week, playing partner for his opening two rounds, Mullingar Scratch Trophy champion Brian Doran said that “Seán at the minute is like the next Rory”, and with a performance like Friday's, he will do little do dissuade those comparisons. Though happy to take the compliment, the Junior Ryder Cup star is entirely focused on being “the next Seán Keeling”.

Thomas Abom keeps Keeling company at the summit, the Edmonstown golfer blemishing his card only twice, as he carded eight birdies and two bogeys for his 18 holes, the putter key to his opening round success. The impressive scoring continued as the afternoon rounds took to the course, with Slieve Russell’s Shane McDermott the best of the late starters, signing for a five-under round of 67 to take the solo third spot.

Elsewhere, Galway golfer Joe Lyons and Belvoir Park’s Gail Linter took home Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s Amateur Close Championships at Kilkeel on Friday evening.

Karl Bornemann (Douglas) won the Irish Veteran Men’s Amateur Close Championship and it was Sheena McElroy (Grange) who claimed the Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Close Plate.

At the Scottish Women's Open at Dundonald Links, Ireland's Leona Maguire fired a three-over 75 that left her just inside the cut line of four-over with Minjee Lee and Megan Khang sharing the lead on eight-under.